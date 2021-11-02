CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

A-CC looks to fill vacancies on government boards and authorities

By Tim Bryant
 6 days ago
city hall

City Hall hangs out a Help Wanted sign, looking for candidates to fill openings six local government boards and authorities: there is a November 12 deadline to apply for open seats on the Athens-Clarke County Industrial Development Authority, the Athens-Clarke County Library Board, the Board of Tax Assessors, the Clarke County Board of Health, the Clarke County Division of Family and Children Services Board, and the Athens-Clarke County Hearings Board.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…

The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government is seeking qualified candidates to fill the following terms on important policy-making boards:

  • One position on the Athens-Clarke County Industrial Development Authority for a term of two years.*
  • Three positions on the Athens-Clarke County Library Board for terms of five years.*
  • One position on the Board of Tax Assessors for a term of six years.*
  • One position on the Clarke County Board of Health for a term of six years. Must be a consumer for needy, under privileged, or elderly community.*
  • One position on the Clarke County Division of Family and Children Services Board for a partial term expiring June 30, 2024.
  • One position on the Hearings Board for a partial term expiring June 30, 2025.

* - Incumbents are eligible for reappointment and may reapply.

These positions are unpaid, volunteer positions. Applicants for any board, authority, or commission positions must be Athens-Clarke County residents. More detailed information about each board, authority, or commission is available online at www.accgov.com/boards.

Applications can be filled out online at www.accgov.com/boards or obtained from the Clerk of Commission’s office in Room 204 of City Hall, 301 College Avenue. The deadline for receiving applications is Friday, November 12. A separate application must be completed for each position.

The Mayor and Commission is tentatively scheduled to remotely interview applicants on the afternoon/night of Monday, November 29 and make appointments at the Regular Session meeting on Tuesday, December 7.

For more information, call Clerk of Commission Jean Spratlin at 706-613-3031 or visit www.accgov.com/clerkofcommission.

Athens, GA
