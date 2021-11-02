Health officials standby for CDC approval to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11

The first clinical trial of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 was done on October 7th. The FDA advisory panel then voted for it on October 26th.

Just last week, the FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for younger children.

Tuesday the CDC advisory panel votes on whether the FDA-authorized vaccine should be recommended for all children in this age group or only certain subgroups.

CDC recommendation will come after the vote and then it’ll be available to the public.

Shots could go out as early as next week.

One 16-year-old said she was happy she got the shot once it was available to her age group — she says her parents allowed her to make the choice.

“I just think why not like it’s better to be safe than have to get COVID,” said Josey Roe.

Roe has a kidney disease and said the extra level of protection allows her to feel safe at school when she’s around so many other students. However, she said she understands it may be a tough decision for parents.

“I can definitely see where, especially with all the talks of the side effects, that type of thing, I would totally understand if a parent said no to their kid getting vaccinated,” Roe said.

Lee Health officials said they won’t know the rollout timeline until the CDC approves it.

NCH said right now the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being offered to those 12 and up.

Health officials said anyone looking to vaccinate the 5 to 11 age group can visit the Florida Department of Health website: Https://floridahealthcovid19.Gov/vaccines/