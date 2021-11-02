Dogs prep for Mizzou, learn kick time for game against Vols

Georgia v Florida JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 30: Brett Seither #80, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint #81 and Travon Walker #44 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate with fans after defeating the Florida Gators 34-7 in a game at TIAA Bank Field on October 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (JAMES GILBERT/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs figure to have the top spot when the first college football playoff rankings are released later today. The Dogs, who beat the Florida Gators last weekend in Jacksonville, are back home for Saturday’s game against Missouri. It will be a noon kick with television on ESPN. The Bulldogs learned Monday the kick time for their next road game: they will play the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville on November 13 in a game that will start at 3:30.

From Claude Felton, UGA Sports Communications…

The Saturday, Nov. 13, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Tennessee in Knoxville will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and be televised by CBS according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office.

This will be Georgia’s fourth appearance on CBS this season following games vs. Auburn, Kentucky, and Florida. Georgia’s all-time record on CBS is 65-44-1.

