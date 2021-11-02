Vagabond Shoemakers Go Full Fall With Its Latest Collection

When artist and model Ivy Getty became engaged to photographer Tobias Engel, she knew that she wanted to wear John Galliano for Maison Margiela on her wedding day. “John Galliano has always been a favourite designer, and I knew he would bring the vision of the dress I wanted to life,” Ivy explains. The 26-year-old granddaughter of Gordon Getty (the last remaining son of J Paul Getty, and a fixture of San Francisco society who helped fuel the rise of Governor Gavin Newsom and Vice President Kamala Harris), and one of the heiresses to the Getty family oil fortune said her vows on 7 November at City Hall in San Francisco, wearing a dress designed by Galliano and comprised of four layers. “The bottom layer is a full corset matched to Ivy’s skin tone with slightly padded hips to give that smaller waist. The second layer is a tulle dress cut on the bias. The third layer is a white tulle dress, which creates a kind of filtrage. And the final layer is a mirror fragment dress, which isn’t fitted but hangs like a tunic from the shoulders,” Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano explains. “Through the cracked mirror, you see the form of the body. A big percentage of the dress is real mirror, but because she has to walk in it, we created a substance that would evoke real mirror but weigh considerably less. The fragments are linked together with wire, like jewellery. Finally, we pulled beige bias-cut leather strings through the fragments to give the texture a cooler look. I didn’t want it to look too precious.”

