CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares stumble as investors focus on earnings and Fed

By Elizabeth Howcroft
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* Asian shares hit by China worries

* European shares open lower

* RBA drops yield target; focus on Fed

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - World shares held just under record highs while European indexes edged lower on Tuesday, as investors focused on earnings and the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting which ends on Wednesday.

Although Wall Street hit new highs on Monday, during the Asian session sentiment became more mixed, with equities and bonds of Chinese property developers down over worries about spreading financial contagion from the China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis.

A debt exchange from one of the country’s top homebuilders triggered a flurry of credit warnings.

At 0905 GMT, the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 0.1%, having come close to but not surpassed the all-time highs reached in September.

European indexes were mostly in the red, with the STOXX 600 down 0.2%, having been knocked off the previous session’s all-time high.

Matthias Scheiber, global head of portfolio management at Allspring Global Investments, said he expected European and U.S. shares to pick up during the session as more company earnings are released.

“There are probably more worries in earnings about inflation and margin pressure, rather than systematic impact from the Chinese property market… we have not seen any negative spillover back into other sectors,” he said.

The Reserve Bank of Australia took a major step towards unwinding its pandemic-induced stimulus measures by dropping its target for bond yields and said that a rate move in 2023 was now possible given that inflation had risen more quickly than forecasted. But it also pushed back against hawkish market expectations.

Short-dated Australian government bond yields fell and the Australian dollar was down 0.7% at $0.74695 at 0912 GMT.

The Kiwi dollar was also down. The U.S. dollar index was steady at 93.938.

“Our view is still that similar to other major developed banks, like the Federal Reserve or the ECB, to a certain extent (the RBA) will be willing to look through those short-term high inflation numbers,” Allspring’s Matthias Scheiber said.

Fed policymakers are expected to approve plans for scaling back their current $120 billion in monthly bond purchases that would phase them out completely by the middle of next year - a first step away from the core policies put in place in early 2021 to battle the economic fallout from the pandemic.

On Monday, Goldman Sachs brought its forecast for the first post-pandemic U.S. interest rate hike forward by a year to July 2022, as the investment bank expects inflation to remain elevated.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was lower on the day, at 1.5523%.

European government bond yields also fell, pausing from the selloff which was sparked by the European Central Bank last week disappointing expectations of a firm push back against aggressive market pricing for rate hikes.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose close to multi-year highs.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Did The Fed Just Set The Stock Market Up For A Crash?

As noted last week, the more significant concern remains the underlying technical condition of the market. While the rally has been impressive, rising to all-time highs, the market is now back to more extreme overbought levels. Furthermore, our “money flow buy signal” is near a peak and slightly triggered a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Debt Crisis#Australian Dollar#Markets European#Asian#Rba#Fed London#The Federal Reserve#Chinese#Msci#Stoxx#0912 Gmt
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.79% higher to $47.34 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.35 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street closes up on infrastructure gains but Tesla weighs

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks ended slightly higher on Monday, gaining early in the day as investors cheered passage of a U.S. infrastructure spending bill, but paring gains late as sliding Tesla shares weighed the indexes down. All three major U.S. stock indexes pared early gains...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
Kokomo Perspective

Hot Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 3 to Watch Next Week

As we get ready to enter another week of trading penny stocks, investors are excited about how November has gone so far. While it’s hard to say if the rest of the month will be bullish, we do know that there is a lot of bullish sentiment floating around. With Covid cases dropping in many areas of the world, we are seeing a bit of a post-pandemic recovery occurring.
STOCKS
Reuters

James Hardie lifts fiscal 2022 profit forecast

Nov 9 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries on Tuesday raised its fiscal 2022 earnings forecast for a second time this year as it counts on strong demand for its fibre cement products from a booming U.S. housing market. The world’s largest fibre cement maker now expects full-year adjusted net operating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Dow jumps 64 points on gains for Caterpillar, American Express shares

Shares of Caterpillar and American Express are seeing positive growth Monday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 64 points, or 0.2%, higher. Caterpillar's shares have climbed $7.39 (3.6%) while those of American Express are up $3.24 (1.8%), combining for an approximately 70-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Goldman Sachs (GS) Dow Inc. (DOW) and Visa (V) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar slips from 15-month highs with Fed, inflation in focus

* Dollar index slips, euro is higher * Bitcoin rises, ether hits all-time high * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds comment) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Monday after hitting 15-month highs on Friday following strong U.S. jobs data while investors digested the report, looked ahead to inflation data and monitored commentary from Federal Reserve officials for rate policy clues. On Wednesday the Fed had stuck to its view that current high inflation is expected to be transitory and said it would start trimming its massive bond-buying program this month, but wait for more job growth before raising interest rates. Then on Friday, U.S. data showed employment increased more than expected in October as the headwind from the surge in COVID-19 infections over the summer subsided, showing economic activity regaining momentum early in the fourth quarter. U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Monday turned their focus toward interest rate policy with Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida saying conditions for a rate hike could be met next year with job growth expected to continue and inflation already pushing beyond comfortable levels. In separate remarks St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard repeated his view the Fed needs to raise rates twice next year. The next test of the Fed's wait-and-see approach to inflation will be U.S. CPI data due on Wednesday. "The focus this week is on inflation, which is why we'll probably be trading rangebound until we get those figures which could shed some light on interest rate hike timing," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. At 1521 EST (2021 GMT), the dollar index was down 0.19% on the day at 94.046, taking a breather after Friday's rally. "Markets are digesting the information that we received last week, both from the Fed statement and also from the nonfarm (payrolls) report on Friday, which still point to the fact that the Fed is removing liquidity and expected to hike rates later next year," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed speculators scaled back their net long position on the dollar for the fourth week running in the week to Nov. 2. The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.28% on the day. The New Zealand dollar was 0.58% higher after Prime Minister Jacinda Arden announced that lockdown measures will likely be phased out by the end of the month. The euro was a touch higher, up 0.17% at $1.1588. Euro zone inflation will ease next year and remains too weak in the medium term, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane told a Spanish newspaper, repeating the bank's long-standing message that high price growth is temporary. Britain's pound was up 0.54% at $1.3561, on the rebound from the five-week low it hit last week after the Bank of England meeting. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 4% at around $65,936.62 - not far from its recent record high - while ether was up 3% at $3,093.48 after hitting a record high of $4,768.07 earlier. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:21PM (2021 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 94.0460 94.2270 -0.19% 4.518% +94.3800 +93.9910 Euro/Dollar $1.1588 $1.1567 +0.17% -5.17% +$1.1595 +$1.1551 Dollar/Yen 113.2400 113.4100 -0.11% +9.64% +113.6650 +113.0800 Euro/Yen 131.23 131.16 +0.05% +3.40% +131.4200 +130.9100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9132 0.9121 +0.14% +3.24% +0.9157 +0.9121 Sterling/Dollar $1.3561 $1.3488 +0.54% -0.74% +$1.3579 +$1.3451 Dollar/Canadian 1.2445 1.2460 -0.09% -2.24% +1.2465 +1.2438 Aussie/Dollar $0.7423 $0.7401 +0.28% -3.52% +$0.7431 +$0.7385 Euro/Swiss 1.0583 1.0549 +0.32% -2.07% +1.0598 +1.0548 Euro/Sterling 0.8544 0.8565 -0.25% -4.40% +0.8588 +0.8536 NZ $0.7164 $0.7120 +0.58% -0.28% +$0.7176 +$0.7101 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5060 8.5490 -0.49% -0.93% +8.5665 +8.5030 Euro/Norway 9.8580 9.8900 -0.32% -5.82% +9.9030 +9.8549 Dollar/Sweden 8.5741 8.5673 +0.23% +4.61% +8.6250 +8.5564 Euro/Sweden 9.9356 9.9124 +0.23% -1.40% +9.9745 +9.9024 (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Jan Harvey and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after infrastructure deal, soft demand for 3-year notes

(Updates with market activity) By Ross Kerber Nov 8 (Reuters) - Traders sent most U.S. Treasury yields higher on Monday after Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and demand was soft for three-year notes at auction. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 4.5 basis points at 1.4984%. Analysts said the trading reflected factors including the passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill in Washington over the weekend and a response to a volatile session on Friday after a strong jobs report that sent the benchmark note as low as 1.436%. "Friday’s drop in yields was a little too much, too quickly, and now the market’s trying to find its equilibrium," said Bryn Mawr Trust analyst Jim Barnes. Stocks were higher on Monday, also influencing debt markets. The U.S. Treasury found soft demand at an auction of $56 billion of 3-year notes at midday, according to Barnes and to BMO rates strategist Ben Jeffery. Auctions of 10-year notes and 30-year bonds will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday is also the scheduled release date for consumer price index data, which will be closely watched as a gauge of inflation. U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Monday turned their focus toward a debate over monetary policy that will heat up in coming months as the Fed slows the pace of its asset purchases, clearing the decks for interest rate hikes as soon as next year. Despite the positive news on jobs and infrastructure, BMO Capital Markets' head of U.S. rates strategy Ian Lyngen said it was still noteworthy the yield on the 10-year note was below 1.5%, after reaching as high as 1.705% in October. After the three-year auction, the yield on the 10-year touched as high as 1.5037%, then fell back. The pattern reflected the Fed's shift to a hawkish stance and consequent moderating of growth and inflation expectations, Lyngen said. "All the bond-bearish scenarios the market had contemplated have come to fruition," he said. A wrinkle, he said, is that breakeven rates remain high, indicating concerns about global growth. The 10-year TIPS yield was at -1.12% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.624%, below its peak in October of nearly 2.7%, the highest since 2006. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 105 basis points, about a basis point higher than Friday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.2 basis points at 0.4466%. November 8 Monday 3:30 p.m. New York / 2030 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) +Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 -0.007 Two-year note 99-220/256 0.4466 0.048 Three-year note 99-184/256 0.7221 0.070 Five-year note 100-2/256 1.1234 0.069 Seven-year note 99-246/256 1.3809 0.066 10-year note 97-192/256 1.4984 0.045 20-year bond 97-104/256 1.9081 0.016 30-year bond 102-132/256 1.8891 0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.00 1.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Toby Chopra, Cynthia Osterman and Alison Williams)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy