Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • “How does any of what transpired Tuesday suggest we have moved forward from the time when it seemed perfectly normal for a group of men to sit around and decide it was too much trouble and would cause too much distraction to act on an allegation of sexual assault?” [Daily Faceoff]

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO