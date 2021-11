American Rescue Plan Act dollars to reimburse the Urban Renewal Agency, replace revenue and more With the passing of the American Rescue Plan Act on March 11, 2021, the city of Sandy was awarded $2,525,801 in funds to help defer costs of public health and economic impacts. These expenses were caused by the pandemic, pay premiums on employee insurance. They make up for lost revenue and make investments in infrastructure. The city has already received the first of two installments of that grant, totaling $1,263,900. "The first tranche of $1,263,900 was received in August," Deputy City Manager Tyler Deems...

SANDY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO