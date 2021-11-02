CDC panel to hold meeting on approving Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11; shots could begin on Wednesday

Tuesday is decision day for the CDC. An advisory panel will meet to discuss recommendations for allowing kids ages 5-11 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, the FDA authorized the vaccine, saying it found the shot to be safe and effective.

The pediatric doses will have to pass this last checkpoint before they can be administered to the public.

Pfizer's vaccine formulation for kids contains just 1/3 of the active ingredient in adult and teen shots. The FDA granted the shot emergency use authorization Friday.

Officials say the pediatric dose triggers a strong immune response while also minimizing side effects.

Millions of vaccines have already been shipped to pharmacies across America, with the first wave of doses arriving at a clinic in Washington D.C. on Monday.

"Parents should feel comforted not just that their children will be protected, but that this vaccine has gone through the necessary and rigorous evaluation that ensures the vaccine is safe and highly effective," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Pfizer's data on the shots for kids will face another intense round of scrutiny during the meeting. If it goes well, the vaccines could be in childrens' arms as soon as Wednesday.

