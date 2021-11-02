CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter DIY Projects

Cover picture for the articleAs the days get shorter and the evenings get darker, it is a good time to retreat indoors and enjoy the cosiness of winter. If you get time off this festive season, it’s is also a good time of year to decorate your home according to the season, or to simply...

yankodesign.com

The Top 10 Tiny Homes of September designed to convert you into a sustainable architecture advocate!

It’s my favorite time of the month – when I get to explore and dive into some pretty cool tiny homes! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in the month of September! From an AI-enabled tiny home to a prefab tiny home that gives off major Japandi vibes – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

17 Holiday Door and Porch Decorating Ideas

The most wonderful time of year is (almost!) here. Prepare to welcome guests to your home with these dazzling holiday door decorations, porch ideas and more. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
12tomatoes.com

Man Builds An Entire House Out Of Wooden Pallets

Sergey Lesnoy and his friend Tyson are the industrious type, that is for sure. Once you have had the chance to see the results of their handiwork, you won’t be able to believe what they have pulled off. These two men managed to find some wooden pallets and make magic...
HOME & GARDEN
#Diy#Interior Design#Arts And Crafts#Christmas#Winter Craft Ideas Design
Domaine

27 Dreamy Bedroom Decorating Ideas for Women of Any Age

A bedroom refresh is necessary for everyone at some point in our lives. Maybe your style changes, you've moved to a new space, or you're just ready for something new. Hunting for inspiration can be overwhelming, with hundreds of photos on Instagram, Pinterest, and Google filling your screen all at once. If you're not sure where to start, don't worry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
lynchburgliving.com

THE CHRISTMAS CACTUS TRADITION

We take part in many horticultural holiday traditions in the United States, but there’s only one that is beautiful, long-lasting and great for gifting: the Christmas cactus. Your Christmas tree will eventually turn brown and end up on the curb along with your wreath. Your poinsettia will lose its eye-catching color. But this unique winter-flowering plant can live for literally hundreds of years. Also, cuttings are often given as gifts and passed down through generations, making them the perfect candidate for a special holiday tradition.
GARDENING
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

10 Luxe Pottery Barn Finds That Look Expensive but Are Under $100

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to attainable luxury, no one does it better than Pottery Barn. The storied brand is masterful at creating products that help homeowners achieve design that is on-trend yet timeless, affordable yet durable, unique yet accessible.
SHOPPING
Racine County Eye

The Best Design Ideas for Any Small Bedroom

Small rooms (bedrooms in particular) are some of the hardest areas to decorate. No matter what you put into the space, you always have to be aware of how it interacts with the room and how much space it takes up. These factors alone will limit a lot of the furniture that you can place in your living area. To help you get around these problems, here are some of the best design ideas for any small bedroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

Christmas cactus: How to care for the winter flowering houseplant

A guide to the Christmas cactus, including how to care for a Christmas cactus all year round, how often to water them, whether they like sun or shade and where to buy a Christmas cactus from. Colourful and pretty, the Christmas cactus is the perfect way to brighten up a...
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An Awkward 94-Square-Foot Kitchen Is Now Much More Functional

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Although some kitchen redos might seem easy and straightforward from the outside, it’s no secret that these large-scale renovations involving appliances, plumbing, tile, cabinetry, and countertops are costly, complicated, and time-consuming. If you’re...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Cave-Like Kitchen Becomes an Airy, Chef’s Cook Space With IKEA Cabinets and a $100 Marble Backsplash Hack

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When interior decorator Katie Woodman and her husband, Joseph, first found their split-level house in Ft. Collins, Colorado, they fell hard for its unique features including a treehouse-like upper deck, a huge wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and a large solarium perfect for plant babies. For as much charm as the home packed though, some of the ‘70s era quirks just didn’t mesh with the couple’s aesthetic, from orange floral carpeting and popcorn ceilings to dark wood doors and trim plus a few weirdly-placed walls, the worst of which was bringing their cook space down.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

15 Christmas door wreaths for a dazzling display

Nothing feels more festive than Christmas door wreaths. From pre-lit artificial wreaths you can reuse every year, to fresh foliage wreaths, there are heaps of beautiful styles to help you create a dazzling display. While wreaths are predominately placed on doors over the holidays, they can also be used inside the home as table centrepieces or placed above the fireplace.
LIFESTYLE
goodshomedesign.com

Couple Converts School Bus Into A Stunning Dream House On Wheels

How would you like to own your dream house and take it with you if you decided to move to another city? This is now possible thanks to the multitude of DIY projects about how to transform an RV or school busses into homes. Robbie and Priscilla are an Orlando-based...
HOME & GARDEN
domino

Two Holiday Decor Launches for People Who Don’t Like Holiday Decor

If evergreen wreaths and mistletoe aren’t your vibe, you’re not alone. You’re also not out of options. The Citizenry’s and West Elm’s new holiday collections are made up of the perfect non-decorations. With subtle color palettes and a mix-and-match approach, the pieces can live a very full life outside of a storage container for the other 11 months of the year.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Daylight-Permeated Tiny Homes

One of the most widespread disadvantages of tiny homes is that the minimal space can result in a dwelling that can feel gloomy and dark, but France-based Baluchon has proven that a reduced footprint doesn't have to come at the cost of energizing sunlight with the introduction of the 'la Orana' tiny home.

