CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

By Sean Williams
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Growth stocks have outperformed for 12 years and counting.
  • These rapidly growing companies can make long-term investors a lot richer.

Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been an unstoppable force on Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative easing measures have created a pool of abundant cheap capital that fast-paced businesses have used to hire, innovate, and acquire.

These dynamics are unlikely to change anytime soon, which makes growth stocks a good bet to continue to outperform.

Even with the broader market a stone's throw from an all-time high, the following three growth stocks have the tools necessary to make you richer in November, and most importantly, well beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SyE7_0cjvgLbI00
Image source: Getty Images.

PubMatic

If there's a high-growth industry just begging for bargain hunters to strike, it's advertising technology. The growth stock for investors to consider, which could make them richer in November and for many years to come, is small-cap PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM).

PubMatic operates a cloud-based programmatic ad platform that specializes in sell-side services. In English, this means the company leans on machine-based algorithms to handle the buying, selling, and optimizing of ads for its clients -- i.e., the publishers (the sales side of the ad business).

PubMatic's programmatic ad infrastructure walks a fine line between maximizing profitability for its clients by selling their display space and keeping advertisers happy. In particular, the platform doesn't always sell display space to the highest bidder. Rather, it's about putting relevant ads in front of a user, which tends to keep advertising companies happy. The more relevant ads placed in front of users, the more likely it is that the pricing power for publishers is going to climb over time.

What's really working in PubMatic's favor is the undeniable shift of ad dollars away from traditional sources and toward digital avenues. This includes online, mobile, and streaming platforms. According to a presentation from PubMatic, industrywide digital ad sales growth is expected to average about 10% annually through 2025. However, PubMatic has consistently doubled up (or more than doubled up) the industry's average growth rate.

The key catalyst for PubMatic is that a growing chunk of its revenue derives from connected TV (CTV)/over-the-top (OTT) programmatic ad placement. With more households than ever shunning traditional cable and satellite, streaming platforms are becoming a haven for advertisers. Revenue from CTV/OTT more than doubled on a sequential quarterly basis in the June-ended quarter (Q2 2021) from first-quarter 2021.

We're witnessing the tip of the iceberg for digital advertising, and PubMatic is at the center of this growth trend. With the company already profitable on a recurring basis and handily outpacing the industry's average growth rate, it looks to be a surefire growth stock to buy now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xdN1_0cjvgLbI00
Image source: Getty Images.

Planet 13 Holdings

Another high-growth industry full of bargains at the moment is U.S. cannabis. Though there are a number of U.S. multistate operators (MSOs) with the potential to make investors rich in November and beyond, specialty MSO Planet 13 Holdings (OTC:PLNH.F) stands out for all the right reasons.

Marijuana stocks have mostly been a buzzkill since February, which is when it became clear that the U.S. federal government wouldn't be legalizing cannabis or reforming cannabis law anytime soon. While it would be a relief for pot stocks if federal reforms were put into place, the reality is that federal legalization isn't necessary for companies like Planet 13 to be successful. Thus far, 36 states have legalized pot in some capacity, and the federal government is maintaining a hands-off approach to regulation.

What makes Planet 13 such an intriguing cannabis company is its approach to expansion. While most MSOs have been planting their proverbial flags in as many legalized markets as possible, Planet 13 has just two operating dispensaries. But these aren't your run-of-the-mill pot shops. The Las Vegas SuperStore spans 112,000 square feet (that's bigger than the average Walmart) and contains an events center, café, and consumer-facing processing center. Meanwhile, the Orange County SuperStore, which is a 15-minute drive from Disneyland, spans 55,000 square feet and includes 16,500 square feet of selling space.

The point is that Planet 13's stores are all about giving people an immersive experience. Its stores offer an unrivaled selection of dried cannabis flower and derivative products, and they've incorporated technology in ways that few other pot shops have employed (e.g., self-checkout kiosks).

Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic has proven to be a positive for Planet 13. Instead of being reliant on tourists to visit its Las Vegas SuperStore, the company was forced to reach out to local residents. With a steady stream of native Nevadans now shopping at its store or online, Planet 13 has been able to gobble up in the neighborhood of 9% of Nevada's total weed revenue.

Looking ahead, Planet 13 has plans to open up new stores in Chicago, Miami, and Orlando. With the company on the doorstep of recurring profitability, now is the time for growth investors to strike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s44Oz_0cjvgLbI00
Image source: Getty Images.

Novavax

A third growth stock that can make investors richer in November and for a long time to come is clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).

To say that Novavax has had a rough stretch over the past couple of months might be an understatement. The company's experimental coronavirus vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, has had its new drug application filing delayed in a number of developed markets, and its production capacity has taken a direct hit. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found unacceptably low purity levels in Novavax's coronavirus vaccine, as reported by Politico.

While these are clearly not positives for Novavax, they're also far from dooming the company's long-term prospects.

For instance, the company's COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated strong efficacy in two late-stage studies. The March-released U.K. trial showed an 89.7% vaccine efficacy (VE) for NVX-CoV2373 against the original strain of the virus and the U.K. variant. Meanwhile, data from the U.S./Mexico phase 3 trial released in June showed a similar 90.4% VE. Although VE isn't everything when it comes to a COVID-19 vaccine, it should be enough to easily shuffle past AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson on the vaccine front.

Novavax has deals in place, as well. The company looks set to be a major player in emerging markets, and it could still prove useful for initial inoculations and future booster shots in developed countries.

What Wall Street and investors might also be overlooking is Novavax's ability to develop combination vaccines. It has the potential to beat other major drugmakers to market with a combination COVID-19/influenza vaccine, which would really allow it to stand out.

Investors too focused on the near term are probably going to be kicking themselves for not buying into this clear-cut long-term growth story.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

Many financial businesses are now fueled by recurring fees. Billions of dollars of new loans have been made, setting the stage for years of interest income. Smaller enterprises are starting to demonstrate greater growth-driving flexibility than their larger competitors. If you feel like valuations on Wall Street have grown a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Troubling News Could Send Pot Stocks Crashing This Week

JPMorgan Chase will restrict the trading of U.S. pot stocks as of Nov. 8. With less liquidity, these stocks can become much more volatile and riskier investments -- in the short term. Despite this adverse news, there is still hope that marijuana reform could come sooner rather than later. One...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

Warren Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares since taking over as CEO. This mix of growth, value, and income stocks are ripe for the picking. When investing on Wall Street, patience pays off. Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

A few smart investments can create life-changing wealth. HubSpot is set to maintain its impressive momentum by expanding into programs like Payments. Lululemon's e-commerce efforts and its retail operations are both expanding exponentially. Famed value investor Peter Lynch once said: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Check Out These 3 Top Healthcare Stocks

This legacy player transitioned from a retail stalwart to a healthcare conglomerate. This high-growth healthcare stock is trading at a bargain right now, but it may not be for long. When healthcare companies compete, consumers save and investors can win big. In the short term, stocks seem to move more...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Infrastructure#The Federal Reserve#Pubm#Pubmatic
Kokomo Perspective

Hot Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 3 to Watch Next Week

As we get ready to enter another week of trading penny stocks, investors are excited about how November has gone so far. While it’s hard to say if the rest of the month will be bullish, we do know that there is a lot of bullish sentiment floating around. With Covid cases dropping in many areas of the world, we are seeing a bit of a post-pandemic recovery occurring.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks I Never Expect to Sell

Costco has long served its customers, workers, and shareholders very well. Intuitive Surgical is revolutionizing surgery -- and growing briskly. Apple keeps introducing wildly successful new offerings. "Never" is a strong word. I can imagine selling some or all of just about any stock I own -- perhaps because I...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

2 Leading Healthcare Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

Investors would be well-served to look for stocks that will generate strong and lasting growth. Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King with a robust existing portfolio and a pipeline to support future growth. UnitedHealth Group is the largest player in the world in the growing health insurance industry. What...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Disneyland
The Motley Fool

3 Best Cryptos for First-Time Investors

Check out these three must-have cryptocurrencies for a starter portfolio. Cryptocurrency investments can be risky, so only invest money you can afford to lose and make sure you research any investment carefully. Bigger cryptocurrencies are a better bet for beginner crypto investors. If you're one of the 20% of crypto-curious...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Easterly Government Properties is a relatively low-risk small-cap stock that offers a great dividend. DermTech targets a massive market opportunity with its genomic tests for skin cancer. Jushi stands out as an up-and-coming cannabis operator that analysts really like. Think small. That's the best investing strategy to make explosive gains....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Gaming Stocks to Watch in November

Growth stocks have outperformed the stock market for a dozen years and counting. Gaming stocks have done even better over that time. The Great Recession of 2008-2009 is now a distant, almost forgotten memory for most investors, while those new to investing have only enjoyed a massive bull market (if you ignore last year's temporary plunge at the start of the pandemic).
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

With Stocks at All-Time Highs, 3 Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation

This Upstart could juice your portfolio's returns. Atlassian's mission to help teams unleash their potential is timeless. The market has been flirting with all-time highs this past week. Even though this is exciting for investors, it may keep many on the sidelines from buying or adding to great stocks. With this dilemma as a backdrop, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to highlight one company that they'd buy without hesitation regardless of the market highs.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Jumped Today

Novavax is bouncing back with shares moving higher after a sell-off late last week. The factors behind last week's decline shouldn't impact Novavax much if at all over the near term. The main things to watch for Novavax are its regulatory filings in multiple countries. What happened. Shares of Novavax...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
137K+
Followers
66K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy