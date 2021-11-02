CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chris Pratt will play Garfield in a new animated movie

By Christian Saclao
geekspin
geekspin
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Pratt is the new voice of Garfield. Pratt has been cast to lend his pipes to the lasagna-loving and Monday-hating feline character Garfield in a new animated movie from Sony Pictures and Alcon Entertainment’s Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. Garfield will be directed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little)...

geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Related
geekspin

Meet Chris Evans’ Buzz Lightyear in a new teaser trailer from Pixar

The first teaser trailer for Disney Pixar’s upcoming animated movie Lightyear has been released, and it gives fans their first look at Buzz Lightyear, the human space ranger who inspired the action figure of the same name featured in previous Toy Story movies. Captain America actor Chris Evans voices Lightyear...
MOVIES
Insider

Anna Faris trends on Twitter as fans show support for her after Chris Pratt says Katherine Schwarzenegger gave him a 'healthy daughter'

Chris Pratt praised Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a "healthy daughter" on Instagram. In response, his ex-wife Anna Faris' name trended on Twitter. Because the former couple's son has had health challenges, many considered Pratt's post insensitive. Anna Faris' name trended online Thursday evening in response to her ex-husband Chris...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Pratt
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Dad Was Also a Well-Known Star

Before he earned crowds of new fans with his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, stardom was already prominent in Cole Hauser's family. The actor is the son of Gerald Dwight "Wings" Hauser, the beloved actor and director who earned a cult following for his roles in beloved action films like A Soldier's Story and Tough Guys Don't Dance, his supporting role in the latter film even earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. For Hauser, however, Wings was just "dad."
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Star Finn Little Warns ‘You Better Be Sitting Down’ for Season 4 Premiere

“Yellowstone” newcomer Finn Little has been counting down the days until his debut on the hit Paramount Network series. Finn Little is one of a couple of new faces that “Yellowstone” fans will soon become acquainted with. He joins veteran actresses Jacki Weaver and Piper Perabo as brand new cast members for the upcoming new season. Little will be playing “Carter,” a new character on “Yellowstone” that we know little about (no pun intended). It is safe to say that Finn Little is very excited to be joining “Yellowstone” for the fourth season. He’s been using social media to interact with fans of the show and also launched a countdown to the first new episode. Fans have been very receptive to Little and have noted how excited they are to see him on the Dutton Ranch.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Movie#Animated Films#Sony Pictures#Alcon Entertainment#Nemo#Disney#Dneg Animation
People

Will Reeve Will Be 'Thinking' of Parents Dana and Christopher Crossing N.Y.C. Marathon Finish Line

In 2016, Will Reeve finished the New York City Marathon despite, as he insists, "not really being what I would call a runner." "I felt so proud of myself for accomplishing a goal that I had set that I wasn't sure I was capable of achieving," the 29-year-old recounts now to PEOPLE. He adds, "I've always felt so loved and supported by people who know me, who know my parents' story, who knew my parents, who know what we do at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. I felt like I was running for all of them. So to get to actually complete the marathon and say, 'Hey guys, I did it,' was quite emotional for me."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Shares Hilarious Photo of the ‘Dream Team’ Before New Episode

What three characters would you pick out for a Blue Bloods dream team? If you ask actress Abigail Hawk, she already has her answer. In the show, Abigail Hawk plays Abigail “Abby” Baker. She is a detective with the New York City Police Department. Not only that, but she serves as the top aide to the police commissioner, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). As a result, she is a member of the Police Commissioner’s Squad and she is responsible for preparing and accessing Frank Reagan’s official schedule. So, all in all, Detective Baker is the final barrier between anyone who wants to speak with or meet with the commissioner. Nobody gets to do either one of those things without her permission.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
geekspin

geekspin

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

 https://geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy