Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Kumail Nanjiani is surrounded by the luxe trappings of London’s Corinthia Hotel — thick curtains, intricate flowers. Although we are in the same city, Covid protocols restrict us to Zoom. He sits at a distance in a black rollneck, framed from the waist up as if on TV. His back could not be straighter if guns were being trained on him off camera. Unseen but just as present behind the actor-comedian is the publicity machine of two corporate giants — Marvel Studios and parent company Disney. “I’d been doing great ignoring it until you brought it up,” he deadpans.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO