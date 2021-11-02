Nice tattoo…of a what?
A woman has questioned if her tattoo of a dog resembles a p*nis and people are divided. Posting on Reddit the...wcsx.com
A woman has questioned if her tattoo of a dog resembles a p*nis and people are divided. Posting on Reddit the...wcsx.com
I’ve seen better artwork but it’s obvious a dog, you can see the ear, the snout and the tail. Anyone who sees something different has their mind in the wrong place.
iono..a dog with it's back turned searching for a heart? they should get a professional artist to draw in more details.
people have dirty minds as soon as I looked at it I knew it was a dog looking at her leg
Comments / 33