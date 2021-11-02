CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nice tattoo…of a what?

By Jim O'Brien
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has questioned if her tattoo of a dog resembles a p*nis and people are divided. Posting on Reddit the...

Gideon Bjorn
5d ago

I’ve seen better artwork but it’s obvious a dog, you can see the ear, the snout and the tail. Anyone who sees something different has their mind in the wrong place.

~me~
6d ago

iono..a dog with it's back turned searching for a heart? they should get a professional artist to draw in more details.

Steve Christie
6d ago

people have dirty minds as soon as I looked at it I knew it was a dog looking at her leg

