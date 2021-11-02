CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Video: The Breastfed Boyfriend

By Ryan Logan
wcsx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter first seeing this we thought it was the weirdest thing ever….Then we Googled it...

wcsx.com

Comments / 23

Bat1138
6d ago

And we thought a 48-month old still breast feeding was odd.

Reply
11
Distractify

Falynn Pina Guobadia Is a Mother of Three Boys With Another Child on the Way

With the bombshell revelation of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s engagement, Simon’s ex-wife Falynn Pina Guobadia has finally spoken her piece about the drama. Although there were disgraceful accusations being thrown out against the star, Falynn has since cleared her name and has been focused on moving on with her life. And that includes keeping her family as a No.1 priority.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vulture

Dr. Dre’s Messy Divorce Followed Him to His Grandma’s Grave

Messy. There’s no other way to describe Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s divorce. On Monday, TMZ reported that Young’s process server tried to give Dre legal documents while he was standing at his grandmother’s burial site during her funeral. Sources connected to the former couple are giving conflicting reports, but all reports involve a cemetery. Those close to Young say that Dre was served in the parking lot of the cemetery, while Dre sources said it happened right as he was standing next to his grandmother’s casket. The papers were regarding payment of attorney fees for Young. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, believes he has paid the full amount of $325,433. However, the judge’s final order was $1,550,000, which means Dre still owes the difference. The acrimonious split between the high-profile couple has been dragging on since the divorce was announced in June 2020 and is marked by abuse allegations and financial disputes. Young and Dre were married for 24 years.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
extratv

First Pic! Usher & Jennifer Goicoechea Welcome Baby #2

Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea welcomed their second child together. On Tuesday, Usher broke the news with a pic of their newborn. He wrote on Instagram, “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Married at First Sight': AJ Proposes to Stephanie in Romantic 'Couples Cam' Exclusive Preview

It's been three years since AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen tied the knot the first time they ever met, and the Married at First Sight couple is celebrating their love with a more traditional aspect of the courting process they missed the first time around. In PopCulture.com's exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, AJ pops the question to Stephanie while celebrating their major milestone with a romantic beachside dinner to her complete surprise.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

MTV Reality Alum Reveals Dire Reason for Leaving Wife and Children

Love is no longer in the air with Making The Band 4 alum, Willie Talor and Shanda Denyce. There's a saying that "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned," and Denyce understands. Taylor is part of Day26, the all-male band R&B group curated by Diddy in 2007. Denyce and Taylor's relationship has been part of the tabloids since he was selected as a group member.
RELATIONSHIPS
Thought Coffee

Most people do not marry the person they love

When the friends at the wedding met each other on a blind date, she didn't have much interest in the first place. She felt that the other party was a bit older and had a too dull personality, and was not suitable for her, not what she wanted.
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Reveals He Broke Up With Liz 8 Times Via Text

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed has treated his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Liz, much worse than viewers have already seen. Ed was on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Bares All on Discovery+, and shared some shocking things about his relationship after it was revealed that he and Liz broke up during the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all that aired in May.
TV & VIDEOS
thecut.com

Kal Penn Is Engaged to His Boyfriend of 11 Years

Yesterday, while promoting his forthcoming book, You Can’t Be Serious, actor Kal Penn announced his engagement to his longtime partner, Josh. Penn is best known for his roles in House as well as the Harold & Kumar movie series. Though he and Josh have been dating for 11 years, this is the first time Penn has spoken out about his sexuality.
CELEBRITIES
News On 6

Kristin Chenoweth, Boyfriend Josh Bryant Are Engaged

The Wicked star and the musician are engaged after three years of dating. Chenoweth, 53, shared the romantic news on her social media, posting photos of her and her fiancé cuddled up on the couch with her stunning diamond ring on display. The post also includes photos of Bryant popping the question at a rooftop location in New York City. Chenoweth is dressed in a black strapless mini dress, while her future husband wears a black suit.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

The Art of the Boyfriend ‘Soft Launch’

The first thing you’ll notice is that there are two wine glasses on my dinner table. Then one day I’m taking selfies on a couch you’ve never seen before. Then, a few weeks later, half an unfamiliar face shows up on my Instagram Story. Hopefully, you will read into these images and ask: Does Kaitlyn have a new boyfriend? And if all works out, I won’t have to bother making an official announcement about having a new boyfriend.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Jaime King splits from boyfriend

Jaime King has split from her boyfriend Sennett Devermont. The 42-year-old actress and the 33-year-old activist have ended their one-year relationship, amid claims it had "run its course". Although Jaime and Sennett were first linked in December 2020, they only went public with their relationship in August, when Jaime shared...
CELEBRITIES

