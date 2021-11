ISACA’s EVOLVE Conference, taking place virtually 16-17 November 2021, will give tech professionals and students around the world the opportunity to learn how to assess and implement emerging and disruptive technologies to find business solutions for their organizations, and get the guidance they need to advance their careers. Focusing on technologies like blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and more, the event will help attendees will learn how they can build trust in emerging technologies, strategically plan integrations at their enterprises, and explore new career opportunities working with new tech.

