New HONOR Browser is nothing but renamed HUAWEI Browser

IQOO is reportedly working on a new U-series phone called the iQOO U5. The handset has now appeared in the IMEI database with its model number. As seen in the above screengrab, a Vivo phone with model number V2165A is listed with the iQOO U5 moniker at the IMEI database. Leaked information that appeared earlier this month revealed that the company is planning to launch the iQOO U5 series of smartphones before the end of the year in China. Hence, there is a possibility that the U5 lineup may go official in December.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO