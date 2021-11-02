Bama-beating Freeze makes a quiet return to Ole Miss this week

Hugh Freeze is 25-8 in his third season at Liberty, with back-to-back wins in the Cure Bowl. AP

OXFORD – A coach responsible for two of the biggest Ole Miss football wins in the modern era will be on the visiting sideline at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, but you won’t be able to tell that from the loudspeakers or the video boards.

There will be no recognition of Hugh Freeze when he coaches Liberty against No. 15 Ole Miss.

Freeze coached the Rebels from 2012-16, and in that time led Ole Miss to a No. 3 national ranking in 2014, back-to-back New Years Six bowl games and a Sugar Bowl victory.

None of his on-field achievements gained more attention than back-to-back wins against Alabama.

It’s the kind of stuff that will be talked about for years, as will the NCAA investigation on his watch.

And that wasn’t what got Hugh Freeze fired, it was the calls to an escort service from a state-owned cell phone while on a recruiting trip.

The contract for this game was signed before Freeze was fired from Ole Miss.

Both sides had some interest in not playing but could agree on a contract exit.

A Sea of Red, a website that covers Liberty athletics, reported in 2017 that Liberty would receive $1.5 million to play in Oxford with no return game.

Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter would not confirm the figure.

Chances are Ole Miss wins the game with a more physical group of SEC athletes.

But this is not the type of buyout game the Rebels have often played this time of year, and frankly, it’s not the game they need.

For Ole Miss this would be an excellent time to see Presbyterian on schedule as the Blue Hose appeared in 2014.

The Rebels could benefit if this game was like a second open date with the chance to rest their wounded.

Instead they get a talented dual-thread quarterback and a motivated coach whose team finished ranked No. 17 last season and is receiving votes in the coaches poll at 7-2.

Freeze has moved on personally and professionally from mistakes at Ole Miss.

He’s 25-8 at Liberty. His name pops up in connection with bigger jobs, but he told ESPN a year ago he wasn’t interested in leaving Liberty.

Sometimes feelings change in a year.

His coaching staff is sprinkled with Ole Miss and Mississippi connections, offensive coordinator Kent Austin, a former Ole Miss quarterback and assistant under Houston Nutt, and offensive line coach Sam Gregg, an Amory native and Murray State grad among them.

Saturday’s game will have a lot of awkwardness, but it doesn’t seem to have hate. At least that’s not been the tone of Freeze’s public comments in rare interviews about his departure.

There won’t be video clips of Freeze wins over Alabama or in three Egg Bowls, but he will run onto the field with the Flames.

That’s when Ole Miss fans will have a chance to say how they feel about the Freeze Era.