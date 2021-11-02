Mediterranean gecko

While at the Pee Dee Research and Education Center in Florence to celebrate and thank the Swink Family, owners of the McCall Farm cannery, President Jim Clements talked about how their generous three million dollar donation would go towards developing vegetables with heat tolerance to high night time temperatures which inhibit fruit from setting on tomatoes, beans and other crops. We were offered a lovely light reception, all outdoors and that had a southern vegetable theme. A great surprise and quite delicious was butter bean humus! One older lady told me she was hesitant to try it but ended up going back for a second helping. I found several recipes on-line and plan to empty some cans of butterbeans in my food processor and whipping up a batch for my family. I tell you, it is hard to beat butterbeans no matter how you serve them.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO