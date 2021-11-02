Debussy the writer

Earlier this month, the German singer-songwriter Cedric Saga premiered his latest single, The Writer. Let's find out what is his writer's book is about. If you're familiar with Nordic countries folk music, then you would recognize such beautiful tunes. There are many artists really that I love from these cold lands, and I really love how they keep it generation after generation the originality of their folklore flavoured with modern mixing. The idea of the track as Saga explains that to a writer who has a block to work on his new book. I love it so much because the song is trying to deliver a metaphor for any artist who is facing such a thing, including musicians for sure. The music video is very simple, and I believe it was meant this way to keep the original vibes but also the guitars here along with Saga's voice are the strongest elements over here. I really love how his voice is so deep and powerful. Check it out below and let me know what do you think.

