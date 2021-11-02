CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Debussy the writer

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaude Debussy was a great composer, but like many other famous composers, he was also a wonderful writer. He wrote countless articles of music criticism, and his writing was clever, funny, insightful, highly opinionated, and often wickedly caustic....

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
blcklst.com

Find Your Writer’s Voice

I hear this a lot in conversations with writers, but mostly with managers, agents, and producers. They’re looking for writers who cover a lot of territory in terms of their traits and skills, but one of the most important is that they have a unique, identifiable voice. Question: What the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wshu.org

Listen today: Debussy's Spain

Today we'll hear how Debussy captured the sights and sounds of Spain in Iberia, one of his Images for Orchestra We'll also hear how pianist Lief Ove Andsnes wrapped up what he describes as his Beethoven Journey, which took a little longer than he planned. Tune in at 9 AM on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Schubert symphony no. 9

In 1838, ten years after the death of Franz Schubert, Robert Schumann traveled to Vienna, and while he was there he paid a visit to the graves of Schubert and Beethoven. On a whim, Schumann decided to call on Schubert’s brother, Ferdinand, who was living in Vienna, and this turned out to be perhaps the most fortuitous social call in the history of music.
MUSIC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Beethoven's Shadow

For convenience sake, the 19 th century is usually known as the era of Romanticism in classical music. This is not necessarily wrong, but it certainly does lump a great number of composers of very different styles into one broad category. Another way to view the 19 th century is simply as the era of Beethoven. And that’s because after Beethoven, all composers were seen and evaluated in Beethoven’s light, or rather in his enormous shadow.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Wagner
Person
Claude Debussy
Person
Beethoven
rockeramagazine.com

The Writer by Cedric Saga

Earlier this month, the German singer-songwriter Cedric Saga premiered his latest single, The Writer. Let's find out what is his writer's book is about. If you're familiar with Nordic countries folk music, then you would recognize such beautiful tunes. There are many artists really that I love from these cold lands, and I really love how they keep it generation after generation the originality of their folklore flavoured with modern mixing. The idea of the track as Saga explains that to a writer who has a block to work on his new book. I love it so much because the song is trying to deliver a metaphor for any artist who is facing such a thing, including musicians for sure. The music video is very simple, and I believe it was meant this way to keep the original vibes but also the guitars here along with Saga's voice are the strongest elements over here. I really love how his voice is so deep and powerful. Check it out below and let me know what do you think.
ENTERTAINMENT
delcoculturevultures.com

Conversations With Writers And More

Adriana Trigiani updates her readers about her new novel, ‘The Good Left Undone’ (release date: April 26, 2022), and speaks about the extensive research that was done to ensure that the historical settings in the novel are portrayed accurately. My new novel, The Good Left Undone, follows Domenica Cabrelli, a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
beverlyreview.net

Pandemic gives writer time to pen musical ‘Ritual’

Terry Morrow had the idea of writing a musical floating around in his head for more than a decade. When the pandemic caused a stay-at-home order to go into effect last year, it gave the avid musician and writer ample time to get to work. Morrow, of Beverly, recently completed...
CHICAGO, IL
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Density of brilliance

A scientist I know was talking about great works of literature the other day, and she said that what characterized them was the “density of brilliance.” What a wonderful phrase. And how perfect, too, for great works of music. In any five minutes—or any two minutes—of a musical masterpiece, we can find a veritable parade of brilliant ideas. What’s interesting is that the brilliant ideas don’t always sound brilliant.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French
Ilana Quinn

The Life of Writer Jane Austen

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen is one of the best romance writers of all time. She was the second youngest of a large family, her parents having connections to the aristocracy of England. However, compared to the Bingleys and Darcys of Austen’s social circle, her family was what we might today call middle-class, with her father being a reverend. The family enjoyed acting, which likely inspired Austen’s love of storytelling.
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Mozart's Optimism

It’s hard to find a classical music lover who doesn’t love the music of Mozart. It’s when we try to describe why we love Mozart that things can get complicated. We’re describing something indisputably real—our love of Mozart—but unless we stick to strictly technical analyses, we have to use words that will necessarily be both subjective and metaphorical. My own words? I keep coming back to two: humanity and optimism.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

What Are the Best Western Movies Currently on Netflix?

The days are getting shorter, the temperature is getting colder, and the leaves are changing. Perfect time to watch the best Westerns on Netflix. Let’s get into the best films of the genre over on the streaming platform giant. When it comes to Western films, some are better than others,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy