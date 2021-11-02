CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Billy Vunipola expected to be back on pitch in late November after positive scan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVhNn_0cjvchgK00

England forward Billy Vunipola is expected to be back in action by late November after tests revealed only minor ligament damage.

There were concerns that the 28-year-old number eight had suffered a significant knee injury during club Saracens’ 29-22 Gallagher Premiership win at Harlequins on Sunday.

However, scans have revealed no lasting damage and he is set to return before the end of the month.

A club statement on Tuesday morning read: “Billy Vunipola received a positive scan result following a knee injury sustained against Harlequins on Sunday.

“He suffered a minor ligament injury, however it is expected that he will return to action in late November.”

Vunipola was able to play at the weekend after being left out of Eddie Jones’ England squad for England’s autumn internationals along with brother Mako and club colleague Jamie George despite the trio excelling for Sarries since the initial training party was announced.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jonny May: Being uncomfortable is ‘price I’m willing to pay’ for special moments

Jonny May fears the all-consuming commitment to training that has shaped him into one of England’s greatest wings could lead to burnout. May continued to chase down Rory Underwood’s record as the nation’s leading try-scorer by crossing twice in Saturday’s 69-3 victory over Tonga and it is the thrill of occasions such as an autumn Test at Twickenham that has inspired an agreement made with himself.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scans#Harlequins#Eddie Jones England
BBC

Billy Magoulias: Warrington Wolves sign Cronulla Sharks back-row for 2022

Warrington Wolves have signed back-rower Billy Magoulias from Cronulla Sharks on a one-year deal, with the option of a further year. The 24-year-old has played 17 National Rugby League games for the Sharks, and was part of the Newtown Jets' 2019 State Championship win. Magoulias is also a Greece international...
RUGBY
The Independent

Andy Farrell savours ‘competition all over the park’ after Ireland thrash Japan

Andy Farrell believes Ireland’s nine-try demolition of Japan has given him “competition all over the park” going into a mouth-watering clash with New Zealand.The Irish warmed up for next weekend’s tantalising appointment with the All Blacks by blitzing the Brave Blossoms 60-5 in their opening fixture of the autumn.Captain Johnny Sexton celebrated his 100th cap with 16 points, including a second-half try, while there was a hat-trick for Andrew Conway, plus further scores from James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki and Cian Healy.𝘼𝙍𝙀 𝙔𝙊𝙐 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙀𝙉𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙏𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙀𝘿❓#AutumnNationsSeries #IREvJPN pic.twitter.com/JR2ORZKP4a— Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 6, 2021Head coach Farrell reported...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Eddie Jones keen for Marcus Smith to avoid Emma Raducanu-esque ‘distractions’

Eddie Jones is intent on shielding Marcus Smith from the hype growing around his England career in the hope he will avoid the “distractions” Emma Raducanu has had to deal with since winning the US Open.Smith inspired a late burst of tries in Saturday’s 69-3 victory over Tonga after stepping off the bench to a roar from a sold-out Twickenham eager to see the Harlequins ace weave his magic.It was only his third cap and, even allowing for the limited opposition, it was an exhilarating cameo that is likely to see him given the role of ringmaster when the Autumn...
TENNIS
The Independent

Stuart Hogg challenges Scotland to prove they belong against Australia

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg thinks victory against Australia would show they belong among Test rugby’s elite.The Scots are looking to build on away victories over England and France in the Six Nations and their recent record over the Wallabies is good, having won the past two encounters.Australia arrive at Murrayfield on a five-match winning run, which includes beating France in a three-match Test series in the summer and a pair of victories over world champions South Africa.“To be the best team in the world, you’ve got to beat the best and Australia are right up there,” said Hogg.“It’s not every...
RUGBY
The Independent

5 things we learned from Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series encounters

England and Ireland romped to victory in one-sided matches in the Autumn Nations Series, but Wales came up short against South Africa.Here the PA news agency examines five talking points arising from Saturday’s action.Lift off for new EnglandAfter the period of gloom that descended as England stumbled through the post-2019 World Cup era, a team refreshed by new faces ran in 11 tries against Tonga to the approval of a noisy and sold out Twickenham. Australia and South Africa will offer far stiffer resistance across the next two weekends, but it was hard not to be enamoured with a relaunch...
RUGBY
chatsports.com

John Terry labels Declan Rice the best in the WORLD for his position on the pitch after England and West Ham star delivers another masterful display to help end Liverpool's unbeaten run

Declan Rice is the best holding midfielder in world football, according to former England captain John Terry. Rice was key once again for West Ham in the middle of the park as they ended Liverpool's unbeaten run to move third in the Premier League on Sunday evening. His performances for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Forwards coach John Dalziel believes Scotland are ‘on the right path’

Forwards coach John Dalziel believes in-form Scotland have a conveyor belt of top-level talent that should stand them in good stead for the 2023 World Cup. Gregor Townsend’s burgeoning side pulled off another huge win over Australia on Sunday, following up on historic Six Nations victories over England and France earlier this year.
RUGBY
The Independent

Ken Owens ruled out of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series campaign due to back injury

Hooker Ken Owens will miss Wales’ entire Autumn Nations Series due to a back injury.The British and Irish Lions front-rower sat out Saturday’s 23-18 defeat to world champions South Africa and has now had to withdraw from Wayne Pivac’s squad.The Scarlets star had been named in Wales’ initial line-up for the 54-16 New Zealand loss in October, but was forced out shortly after his selection had been confirmed.And now the 34-year-old will miss the Cardiff encounters with both Fiji and Australia to boot.“Ken Owens has been released from the national squad due to a back injury which will prevent...
RUGBY
newschain

Christophe Berra praises John Souttar’s ‘strong character’ after Scotland recall

Christophe Berra has praised his former Hearts team-mate John Souttar for showing the resolve to battle through his injury torment and return to the Scotland fold. Following the withdrawal of Norwich centre-back Grant Hanley for the World Cup qualifying double-header against Moldova and Denmark, the 25-year-old Tynecastle defender was recalled to the squad on Sunday for the first time in two and a half years.
SPORTS
newschain

In-form Emile Smith Rowe gets England call-up

Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe has received his first senior England call-up for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino. Smith Rowe had been scheduled to join up with England’s Under-21s, but instead met up with Gareth Southgate’s senior squad at St George’s Park on Monday. The 21-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe called up to England squad for first time as Gareth Southgate hit by injuries

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been called to the England squad for the first time after making an impressive start to the season with the Gunners. The 21-year-old has scored in all of his past three games, playing a key role in Arsenal’s resurgence following the team’s poor start to the season.Smith Rowe was originally called up to the Under-21s but was promoted to the senior squad on Monday following a series of withdrawals. Marcus Rashford will remain with Manchester United in order to concentrate on regaining full fitness while his teammate Luke Shaw is being monitored as per...
SOCCER
newschain

Morgan Gibbs-White frustrated at lack of Wolves game time

Morgan Gibbs-White revealed his frustration at his lack of games at Wolves after ending his two-year exile from England Under-21s The midfielder has earned a recall after four goals in 11 games on loan at Sheffield United. Gibbs-White was part of the Young Lions squad which failed to qualify from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Moeen Ali ‘won’t be surprised’ if more accounts emerge of racism in cricket

Moeen Ali is unsurprised at the racism allegations that have rocked cricket in the past few days and believes recent developments will help the sport move forward. While Moeen, a high-profile British Asian sportsperson, revealed he has “never felt discriminated against” in his own career, the England all-rounder hailed Azeem Rafiq for opening up about his experiences of racism at Yorkshire.
SOCIETY
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
100K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy