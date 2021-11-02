CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Shan Blue ruled out until the spring following Wetherby fall

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OxnAW_0cjvcYgf00

Shan Blue will be out of action until the spring following his heavy fall when clear in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.

Trainer Dan Skelton had hoped his promising second-season chaser had escaped unscathed when he came down at the third last with the Grade Two race at his mercy.

However, on further inspection it has been discovered Shan Blue has stiffness in his neck and Skelton does not want to take any chances with the potentially top-class chaser.

In a video posted on Twitter, Skelton explained: “He was obviously going to win the Charlie Hall when he fell. We’ve given him a full check over and he is a bit stiff in his neck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Zjfk_0cjvcYgf00
Shan Blue (left) was a Grade One winner at Kempton last year (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Archive)

“Speaking to the vets and Colm (Donlon), his owner, we’ve decided we’re going to back off for a month completely to get all the soreness out of his neck.

“You can stroke him and pat him, he’s not horrendously sore, but he’s just a little bit sore to flex, so we’re going to give him the time that he needs.

“We’ll back off him completely for a month and restart. It does mean that he’ll miss the Ladbrokes Trophy and the King George, but he’s a young horse so we’ve got to do the right thing by him.”

We want him to be 100 per cent right when we go so we'll back off him now and have him ready for the spring, Cheltenham and Aintree.

He added: “He’s not an old horse and you can see him having a long career over fences and we want him to be 100 per cent right when we go, so we’ll back off him now and have him ready for the spring, Cheltenham and Aintree.

“Sometimes with horses, when you try to make things happen you are chasing and when you are chasing that is when results don’t go your way and things start to go against you.

“We don’t want to be in that position with any horse, but when you have a horse of this calibre you just cannot chase it, so we’ll give him the time he needs, get him 100 per cent right and you’ll see him in the spring.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Skelton hoping to follow Shan Blue route with Ashtown Lad

Champion jockey Harry Skelton wasted no time adding to his 1,000 winners as he doubled up on his next two rides at Wetherby – courtesy of Ashtown Lad and Unexpected Party. Skelton reached his four-figure career milestone at Stratford on Thursday, and projected then that he would be getting started on his second thousand as soon as possible.
SPORTS
newschain

Skelton – Ladbrokes Trophy ‘massively tempting’ for Shan Blue

Dan Skelton admits he is “massively tempted” to head to next month’s Ladbrokes Trophy with Shan Blue. The seven-year-old was a most unlucky loser in Wetherby’s Charlie Hall Chase on Saturday – when he nonetheless signalled a big season is surely ahead after storming clear of his Grade Two rivals only to take a heavy fall when in a 20-length lead at the third-last.
SPORTS
newschain

Flooring Porter on course for Christmas date despite Navan fall

A return to Leopardstown for the Christmas Hurdle is next on the agenda for Flooring Porter after he emerged unscathed from his fall at Navan on Sunday. Gavin Cromwell’s charge made a Grade One breakthrough at Leopardstown last December before going on to claim Cheltenham Festival glory in the Stayers’ Hurdle in March.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Aintree
SkySports

Ladbrokes Trophy: Dan Skelton 'massively tempted' to head to Newbury with Shan Blue after Wetherby fall

Dan Skelton admits he is "massively tempted" to head to next month's Ladbrokes Trophy with Shan Blue. The seven-year-old was a most unlucky loser in Wetherby's Charlie Hall Chase on Saturday - when he nonetheless signalled a big season is surely ahead after storming clear of his Grade Two rivals only to take a heavy fall when in a 20-length lead at the third-last.
SPORTS
newschain

Newbury on Webber’s radar for Indefatigable

Paul Webber has a Newbury date pencilled in for his high-quality staying hurdler Indefatigable. The eight-year-old was last seen winning the Grade Two West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby, starting at 5-1 and crossing the line two and three-quarter lengths ahead of Dan Skelton’s Proschema, with 11-4 favourite Paisley Park back in third.
SPORTS
newschain

Lewis sets sights on Greatwood glory for Straw Fan Jack

Sheila Lewis’ Straw Fan Jack will bid to build on his recent Cheltenham form with a tilt at the Grade Three Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at the track on Sunday. The grey was last seen contesting the NHS Vaccinating Heroes Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle on October 23, where he was beaten just a head by Samba Dancer when carrying top weight.
SPORTS
newschain

Doddiethegreat romps to victory on hurdling debut

Doddiethegreat made an impressive start to the campaign as he cantered home by 22 lengths in the Watch RacingTV With Free Trial Now Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton. Trained by Nicky Henderson, the five-year-old runs in the Honeysuckle colours of owner Kenny Alexander. He is named after Scottish rugby union great...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Tiger Roll pencilled in for Cheltenham return on Sunday

Tiger Roll could return to action at Cheltenham on Sunday before he takes aim at a cross country title defence and possible tilt at a third Grand National. The gelding took the famous Aintree steeplechase in 2017 and 2018 but his attempt to match the great Red Rum with a treble in the race were thwarted in 2020 when the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ANIMALS
newschain

Group One hero The Last Lion verging on racing return

Mark Johnston is preparing Group One winner The Last Lion to return from a mammoth absence of over five years in the Betway Golden Rose Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday. The son of Choisir won four of his 10 starts during a juvenile campaign which started with victory in the Brocklesby at Doncaster and ended with top-level success in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.
SPORTS
newschain

Bosnia’s collective presidency vows there will be no ethnic clashes

Members of Bosnia’s collective presidency have offered assurances that there will be no repeat of ethnic clashes in the war-scarred nation, a senior US diplomat said, despite deep tensions triggered by Bosnian Serb separatist moves. “The most important thing that we agreed with all of the interlocutors that we met...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
100K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy