CORRECTED-Daily Mail publisher close to deal with pension trustees over Rothermere offer

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Corrects headline to say publisher “close to” deal, not “to close” deal)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The owner of Britain’s Daily Mail said on Tuesday it was close to agreeing a deal with its pension trustees that could see Rothermere Continuation Ltd pay them roughly 400 million pounds ($546 million) to take the publisher private.

The news on Daily Mail and General Trust, first reported by Sky News on Monday, comes after a major overhaul at London-listed DMGT. It sold its insurance risk business in August and listed partly-owned online car seller Cazoo the same month. ($1 = 0.7329 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

