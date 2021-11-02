CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Congratulations! Maggie Kent welcomes baby girl

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 6 days ago
The Action News Family is growing once again!

Action News anchor/reporter Maggie Kent and her husband are celebrating the birth of their daughter.

She was born Monday afternoon, weighing in at 7 pounds 12 ounces and 21 inches long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPZbc_0cjvcAkT00

A day before, Maggie had a chance to have some fun while waiting for her baby to arrive. She dressed up as a Magic 8-Ball!

And just a few hours later, Maggie became part of a family of three with her daughter's arrival.

Maggie says, "Mom and dad are over the moon!" And so are we!

Congratulations!

Comments / 6

Related
B102.7

Minnesota 5’3″ Mom Goes Viral With Her Big Twin Babies

Wow, she's definitely got her hands full! TikTok user Alexis LaRue has been getting a lot of attention on TikTok as she's been posting videos of her life as a new mom. She gave birth to twin daughter Camila and Elena who both weigh about 21 pounds each at 7 months old. They are big babies, and their mother Alexis is a pretty petite woman. She's only 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and it looks like it's a miracle she's able to hold both of them at the same time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Falynn Pina Guobadia Is a Mother of Three Boys With Another Child on the Way

With the bombshell revelation of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s engagement, Simon’s ex-wife Falynn Pina Guobadia has finally spoken her piece about the drama. Although there were disgraceful accusations being thrown out against the star, Falynn has since cleared her name and has been focused on moving on with her life. And that includes keeping her family as a No.1 priority.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Action News Family#Action News
Billboard

Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Second Child: See Baby's First Photo

Congratulations are in order for Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, who recently welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Sire Castrello Raymond. On Tuesday (Oct. 12), the R&B hitmaker revealed on Instagram that Goicoechea -- with whom he already shares 1-year-old daughter Sovereign Bo -- gave birth to their newborn on Sept. 29. He shared a black-and-white close-up photo of Sire's precious nose and mouth.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

I’m a mom to 21 babies and have 16 live-in nannies

As any mom to a baby knows, you certainly have your hands full. But imagine having 21 babies of your own – that’s Kristina Ozturk’s life. The 24-year-old, from Batumi, Georgia, and millionaire businessman husband Galip, 57, have paid $195,500 to surrogates between March last year and July this year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Ashley Cain Mourns Baby Girl on Anniversary of Her Tragic Passing

Ashley Cain has shared a new message... on the most solemn of occasions. The former soccer star, who is likely best known to celebrity gossip followers for his role on MTX's Ex on the Beach and The Challenge, lost his baby girl in April. Cain and his girlfriend, Safiyya Vorajee,...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Usher Raymond’s Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Gives Birth to Their 2nd Child Together, His 4th

Expanding their family! Jenn Goicoechea gave birth to her and Usher Raymond’s second child together on September 29. “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” the “My Boo” singer, 42, captioned a Tuesday, October 12, Instagram post. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra. Gang.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Lindsay Greenbush Met The Love Of Her Life On Set Of ‘Little House’

Lindsay Greenbush, known for playing the role of Carrie Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, actually met her second husband when she was on the set of the show. According to Outsider.com, Lindsay met Danny Sanchez on the set of the show and he wasn’t even an actor or an extra – he was just a 14-year-old boy that liked to spend time on the set with his friends.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Shares a Sweet Update on Her "Family"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore does not hold back when it comes to expressing how much she cherishes her family. Of course, the RHOA mom's adorable daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly is front and center in her life. But as Kenya recently shared on Instagram, her definition of family also includes her partner on Dancing with the Stars, Brandon Armstrong.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
62K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy