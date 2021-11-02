CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who should pay for the climate catastrophe?

By Frederick Hewett
WBUR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatastrophic cyclones, rising seas, and saltwater intrusion into critical farming regions are displacing masses of refugees in Bangladesh, where 53 million people live in coastal zones only a few meters above sea level. Climate change is devastating this acutely vulnerable nation. The climate crisis will only worsen — in...

www.wbur.org

natureworldnews.com

Rare Super-Eruption of Volcanoes Can Cause Catastrophic Effects to Global Climate

About 5 to 10 volcanoes around the globe are believed to be capable of causing a super-eruption that might have devastating consequences for the global climate. One of them is positioned under the waters of Sumatra's Lake Toba and has prompted two impactful eruptions in the past million years. But when is the next one happening? Will there be any signs of impending doom?
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Leaders depart and COP26 climate summit turns to finding the money

World leaders have left the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and negotiators are getting down to business on how to fund the pledges made in the first few days and make good on past promises. Here’s what to know. Wednesday’s sessions are focused on financing climate measures —...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Paying for pollution: The case for climate reparations

The summer of 2021 saw a run of record-breaking and devastating extreme weather events across the globe – with hurricanes, floods, wildfires and heatwaves dominating front pages from June until September.Rapid research has found that the rains behind the floods in Europe in July, which killed more than 200 people in Germany and Belgium, were made up to nine times more likely by the climate crisis. And record-shattering heat in North America in June, which forced thousands to seek refuge in “cooling shelters” across the western US and Canada, was made at least 150 times more likely by the climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

National climate pledges are too weak to avoid catastrophic warming. Most countries are on track to miss them anyway.

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. At the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland — COP26 for short — countries will face pressure to make more ambitious pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions with the goal of keeping average global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to preindustrial levels.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

We know who caused the climate crisis – but they don’t want to pay for it

While walking with a friend through central Kampala last month, we saw a police truck go by, a body in the back. It’s a sight that has become more common in Uganda. The life of that person, and many others, was taken by a heavy downpour in my home city. Uganda has been battered by floods in recent years, as well as droughts and plagues of locusts. So much has been damaged and lost here as a result of the climate crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The world cannot wait a moment longer to prevent uncontrollable climate catastrophe

It is with a poignant, symbolic irony that the Cop26 summit opens in Glasgow, with the city struggling with half a foot of flood water disrupting everyday life – precisely the point the Insulate Britain protesters have been making during their recent activities about what will increasingly befall the planet if urgent action is not taken. Whether directly attributable to the climate crisis or not, the flooding in Glasgow – and elsewhere in Britain – is a timely reminder that the climate emergency didn’t go away during the Covid-19 pandemic, even though the attention of the world was, understandably, distracted...
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

World leaders launch two-week blitz, brokering a deal to avoid climate catastrophe

Subscribe to Green, Inc. for a weekly brief on the revolutions in energy, technology, and sustainability, delivered free to your inbox. The 26th UN climate conference, or COP26, kicks off in full force Monday morning. Heads of state and protesters alike are gathering in Glasgow for what scientists and many politicians have framed as the “last best hope” for a multilateral agreement to limit future temperature rise and stave off catastrophic climate changes that could derail human life as we know it.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC News

The Latest: UK leader presses China's Xi on climate targets

ROME -- The Latest on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:. ROME — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he unsuccessfully pressed President Xi Jinping to increase China’s carbon-cutting goals ahead of a key United Nations climate change summit. China released an updated version of its climate...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Why investors should pay attention to COP26 climate talks

As world leaders gather in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit on Sunday, there are plenty of reasons for companies and investors to watch closely. Here’s just one: Experts are warning that the climate crisis could trigger the next financial meltdown. “The climate crisis is slow in the making, but...
ENVIRONMENT
WBUR

Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti joins youth voices at COP26

Young people from around the world are at this week's global climate summit in Glasgow to advocate for urgent solutions to address the climate change emergency. One climate activist at COP26 is Elizabeth Wathuti, a 26-year-old from Kenya who founded the Green Generation Initiative, a group that helps young people become environmentally conscious through growing trees. Wathuti spoke in front of COP26 leaders earlier this week and said 2 million of her fellow Kenyans are suffering from climate-related starvation due to drought.
ENVIRONMENT

