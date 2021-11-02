CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy Bitten on Face by Pit Bull Escaped Attack by Hitting Dog With Bookbag

By Robert Lea
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Ten-year-old Keyan'te Blackmon from North Carolina is home from the hospital where he underwent hours of facial surgery after being attacked by the dog on his way home from school on...

crawdad
6d ago

My neighbors pitbull broke through their fence and attacked a woman. This is the second time it did this. This dog has been allowed to come back to its owner but is locked in a cage all day where it barks ALL DAY LONG. This is no life for the dog, we all would have been better off if the dog had just been put down.

Central Florida
6d ago

I love my furbaby. Very very sweet. Just don't come into my house uninvited. The sweetness will immediately be gone.

Jill Hoskins
5d ago

I don't like that breed of dog. Should be eradicated at least from the United States. Too aggressive!

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

