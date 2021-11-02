SC General Election to be held Tuesday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Several local races will be decided in South Carolina on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Voting begins at 7 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. Things on the ballot include local council seats and fire district positions.

Know what’s on your ballot by checking your sample one here.

Make sure your polling place hasn’t changed, and keep in mind some polling locations require masks.

