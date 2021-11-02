CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

SC General Election to be held Tuesday

By Emily Smith
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 6 days ago

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Several local races will be decided in South Carolina on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Voting begins at 7 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. Things on the ballot include local council seats and fire district positions.

Know what’s on your ballot by checking your sample one here.

Make sure your polling place hasn’t changed, and keep in mind some polling locations require masks.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

