Moonfall disaster movie starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley

"This planet has suffered five extinctions. This is going to be the sixth." Lionsgate has debuted the second teaser trailer for the epic new sci-fi disaster movie from Roland Emmerich called Moonfall, smashing into theaters in February early next year. Bring on the Emmerich epicness! When a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it on this planet. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of total annihilation, NASA exec Jo Fowler puts together a plan to save everyone with an impossible last-ditch mission into space. Only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is… A hollow Moon! But what's in there? Aliens? Or something else? The ensemble cast includes Halle Berry as Jo Fowler, along with Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland. I am SO excited for this, loving all the footage so far. They can't show too much yet because the CGI isn't all done. But OH YES! Can't wait.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO