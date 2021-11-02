CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Governors and more: What to watch in Tuesday's elections

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press
newsitem.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be an odd-numbered year but Tuesday's elections aren't sleepy, local contests. Voters in Virginia are...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

newsitem.com

Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor's races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor's offices in key battleground states next year, buoyed by President Joe Biden's sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey. Democrats were already steeled for tough races, but the upset loss...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Central Virginian

A roundup of Tuesday's election results

Rachel Jones, a Republican, defeated Louisa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Babyok on Election Day for the Green Springs District seat, while the race for the Patrick Henry District supervisor’s seat is a virtual dead heat. Jones topped Babyok by 211 votes when votes were tallied Tuesday evening. Meanwhile,...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
JC Post

Recapping Tuesday's election outcomes

Voters on Tuesday chose Dr. Beth Hudson, Dr. Jason Butler and Mark Hatcher to serve four-year terms on the Geary USD 475 Board of Education. They also elected Jeff Underhill and Ronna Larson to four-year terms on the Junction City Commission, and Matthew Bea to a two-year stint on the city commission.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Centre Daily

Democrats poised for victory in Ferguson Township & more results from Tuesday’s election

Across Centre County, seats on municipal boards and councils were up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, with newcomers in several races looking toward victory. Voter turnout for Centre County was 32.65%, according to the most recent data available. In the primary election, turnout was reported to be 28.55%. County Commissioner Michael Pipe said Tuesday evening he was not aware of any issues at polling places, which follows the statewide trend.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
KSNT News

Dems end deadlock, House hands Biden infrastructure win

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ctexaminer.com

Takeaways from Tuesday’s Election

Reflecting on the results of Tuesday’s municipal elections, political leaders, operatives and observers around Connecticut reported better-than-expected results for Republicans, with bright spots for Democrats in the high-profile Guilford Board of Education race and other pockets of the state. Republican Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, whose district includes North Branford and...
ELECTIONS
#Minneapolis#Democrats
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE

