Four players from Call of Duty: Vanguard are featured in four new trailers. The trailers were recently released by Sledgehammer Games. Call of Duty: Vanguard was revealed in August It will be released on different platforms in less than a week. Sledgehammer has now published four short trailers highlighting four players from the game. So you have Arthur Kingsley and Paulina Petrova from the singles campaign. Arthur Kingsley is the commander of the Special Operations Squad. He was sent to Germany to discover the truth behind Projekt Phoenix. Polina Petrova was a nurse who wanted to fight. She is the only operator who did not voluntarily join. The other two trailers feature Daniel and Padmavati, two characters that can be played in multiplayer mode. All trailers can be viewed below.

