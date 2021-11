The Audi A8 L Horch will make its public debut next month at the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show, but before it does, Audi has given us a look at the new luxury model. Sadly, this sedan is for China only right now, getting the brand’s coveted Horch badge that denotes its luxurious nature. The model receives a host of upgrades over the standard A8 that will help it compete against the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in the Asian country.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO