NORWALK, Conn. — Absentee ballots are once again available to any Norwalk voter who claims COVID-19 as a reason not to get to the polls. You can also request an absentee ballot if you can’t make it due to active service in the U.S. armed forces; being out of town during voting hours; illness; physical disability; if your religious beliefs prevent secular activity on that day; and/or if you’re required to perform the duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own during all the hours of Election Day.

NORWALK, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO