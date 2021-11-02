CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Latest: Japan PM promises strong push for emission cuts

By Editorials
newsitem.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan PM's nuclear push faces resistance ahead of election

KASHIWAZAKI, Japan, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's push to restart Japanese nuclear power plants idled after the Fukushima disaster faces stiff opposition ahead of a general election on Sunday, where his future as leader hangs in the balance if the vote is tight. A decade after triple...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KEYT

Australia PM announces net zero pledge, but no new emissions cuts ahead of COP26

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed the plan he’ll take to COP26 in Glasgow later this week after coming under intense pressure at home and abroad to commit to net zero emissions by 2050. Dozens of countries have already put forward plans to reach net-zero — where greenhouse gas...
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
AFP

Five challenges facing Japan's PM Kishida

From tackling the virus to dealing with geopolitical threats and working on Japan's climate goals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will have plenty on his plate as he begins a new term as leader of the world's third-largest economy. - Navigate geopolitical threats - Kishida's new term begins amid high regional tensions.
CHINA
q957.com

Japan PM Kishida surprises with comfortable election win

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday prepared to tackle major policy decisions, including trying to pass an extra budget, after leading his ruling party to an unexpectedly strong election win to solidify his status in a fractious party. Stocks surged to a one-month high on relief...
POLITICS
BBC

How Japan's new PM is promising a 'new capitalism'

Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has sold his plan to redistribute wealth in the country as the "new capitalism". But some critics on social media suggest the plan sounds more like socialism to them - even dubbing it Japan's "common prosperity", referring to a key policy from the Chinese Communist Party.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Emission#U N#Japanese
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: UK's Johnson defends, pushes China on emissions

GLASGOW, Scotland — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence from the COP26 leaders’ summit in Glasgow “doesn’t mean the Chinese are not engaging” with the fight against climate change. But Johnson said Tuesday that he wants the giant country to do more to slash carbon...
WORLD
industryglobalnews24.com

PM Modi made 5 promises at the climate summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Monday. At the summit, he spoke about 'panchamrit' which are the five nectar elements to deal with climate change. Modi also announced that India will become carbon neutral by 2070. Highlights. Modi addresses the COP26 climate summit. The...
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

UK’s Johnson pressed Indian PM for ambitious emissions reduction plan

GLASGOW (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressed India to submit an ambitious emissions reduction target at COP26 during a meeting on Monday, Johnson’s office said in a statement. The meeting took place before Modi announced new climate targets at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow. The statement...
ENVIRONMENT
PLANetizen

Saudi Arabia Promises 'Net Zero' Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2060

"Saudi Arabia's crown prince pledged Saturday that OPEC's largest producer will reach 'net zero' greenhouse gas emissions by 2060," reports Sarah Dadouch. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made the announcement in a televised appearance at the first Saudi Green Initiative Forum. The announcement also marks a drastic shift from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Place
Tokyo, JP
naturalgasworld.com

Japan pledges $10bn to support zero carbon emissions in Asia

The aid comes on top of $60bn in climate finance Japan announced in June. Japan will provide $10bn in funds over the next five years to assist Asia along the path to zero carbon emissions, the country’s prime minister Fumio Kishida told the COP 26 summit on November 2. Kishida...
ENVIRONMENT
boisestatepublicradio.org

Biden pledges to retore cuts in U.S. methane emissions

NPR’s Dan Charles joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss the latest climate change goals that world leaders are announcing as they wrap up the COP26 United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Australia vows to sell coal 'for decades'

Australia said Monday it will sell coal for "decades into the future" after spurning a pact to phase out the polluting fossil fuel to halt catastrophic climate change. More than 40 countries pledged to eliminate coal use within decades during the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, which aims to cap the warming of Earth since the Industrial Revolution to between 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius. Australia, along with some other major coal users such as China and the United States, did not sign up. "We have said very clearly we are not closing coal mines and we are not closing coal-fired power stations," Australian Minister for Resources Keith Pitt told national broadcaster ABC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

White House in major push to cut methane emissions

Washington — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced Tuesday as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance...
POTUS
WEKU

Biden joins global push to cut climate-warming methane emissions

The Biden administration is proposing stricter regulations to reduce leaks of methane from oil and gas industry operations. It comes as world leaders at the U.N. climate meeting in Glasgow are pushing countries to join a global pledge to cut methane, a climate warming gas that's even more potent than carbon dioxide.
GLASGOW, KY
newsitem.com

Kerry rallies global climate push as uncertainty grows in US

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — John Kerry is everywhere and on the move at a fateful U.N. climate summit. President Joe Biden’s envoy at the talks in Glasgow, Kerry steams from side talks with U.S. rivals China and Russia that painstakingly probe for common ground on climate to news conferences extolling progress. Kerry pops into project launches, rewarding CEOs and bankers for emissions-cutting efforts with high-level face time and praise. The lanky envoy smiles for a photo with Indigenous women from Brazil, their feather headdresses barely reaching his chin.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy