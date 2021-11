A new video from Project Veritas suggests illegal voting took place in New Jersey during Tuesday's gubernatorial election but the video actually shows the opposite. In the conservative activist group's latest takedown-style video, an undercover operative speaking in an Irish accent tells a poll worker that he was in the United States on a work visa and had voted in the 2020 presidential election despite not being a registered voter or a citizen.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO