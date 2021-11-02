CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Kremlin denies media report about Russian troop buildup near Ukraine

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 6 days ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected as a “low-quality fake” a U.S. media report about a...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kremlin#Moscow#Russian#Reuters#Politico
Army Times

Send Ukraine US troops, weapons, key Republicans tell Biden

WASHINGTON ― Republican Reps. Mike Rogers and Mike Turner are urging U.S. President Joe Biden to further arm Ukraine and “deploy a U.S. military presence in the Black Sea” to warn off a renewed invasion threat from Russian forces. “With the recent massing of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MilitaryTimes

Marines train with elite troops in Israel as Iranian tensions linger

Marines aboard a helicopter carrier arrived in Israel’s southernmost city and its only major locale on the Red Sea on Monday for a weeklong multiforce training exercise ― the first since Israel came under U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. Eilat, Israel, traditionally a vacation hub located close to Egypt...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Iranian Navy forces encounter with US destroyers over oil tanker

Iran's state media has published footage of a major incident in the Gulf of Oman, in which Tehran's forces said they ?foiled? the seizure of an oil tanker by the US as Washington looked to enforce its ban on Iranian oil exports. On Wednesday, Iranian state media reported that units...
MILITARY
Fox News

US military was tipped off about Iran-backed attack on troops in Syria, saving lives

EXCLUSIVE: The U.S. military was tipped off prior to an Iran-backed drone attack on a base in Syria housing American forces. Roughly 200 U.S. troops were evacuated by C-130 transport planes prior to the attack last week, while about two dozen remained at the small base, one military official told Fox News. While it was not clear what type of intelligence led to the tip, multiple officials say it saved lives.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Atlantic

Russia Took Advantage While the West Slept

This month marks the first anniversary of the cease-fire in the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the second between the two countries over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the southern Caucasus. The first war ended in 1994, also with a cease-fire. Then the two sides agreed that the United...
POLITICS
Reuters

CIA director brings up Russian hackers at talks in Moscow - sources

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns raised the issue of Russian cyberattacks during a rare visit to Moscow, where he met high-ranking security officials, three sources told Reuters. The trip follows a summit in Geneva in June where U.S. President Joe Biden pressed Russian President Vladimir...
U.S. POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Ukraine Says 90,000 Russian Troops Stationed Near Border

Ukraine says Russia has kept tens of thousands of troops near its border following military exercises, in what Kyiv described as part of Moscow's attempts to exert pressure on its neighbor. The number of Russian troops not far from the Ukrainian border and in areas controlled by Russia-backed separatists in...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russians go back to work but virus cases, deaths stay high

Russians went back to work on Monday after a nine-day hiatus ordered by the authorities to tame a record-breaking surge of coronavirus infections and deaths.Despite the drastic move, the daily tallies of new cases and COVID-19 deaths remained high throughout the non-working period. Officials in the Kremlin argued Monday that it was too early to tell whether the measure had the desired effect.“Too early to draw a conclusion. It will be clear in about a week,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Russia's coronavirus task force reported 39,400 new infections and 1,190 deaths on Monday — numbers only slightly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

The Belarus border crisis is a new low - even for Putin

Vladimir Putin has already proved himself a master of the dark arts of hybrid warfare. From cyber attacks, to gas prices, to his squads of mysterious “little green men” who flooded war torn Ukraine, the Russian president knows how to destabilise his opponents. Characteristically, there is plausible deniability for the...
POLITICS
CNN

CIA Director had rare conversation with Putin while in Moscow last week

(CNN) — CIA Director Bill Burns held a rare conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week, to convey "serious" US concerns about Russia's military buildup along the Ukrainian border and to attempt to determine Russian intentions, two sources with direct knowledge told CNN. Putin's spokesperson also confirmed...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy