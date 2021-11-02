CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Posthumously Receives The Congressional Medald

By JJ Hayes
kfdi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Star Spangled Salute honors World War II Veteran Embra Jackson Sr. Embra left the only life he ever knew in Mississippi...

www.kfdi.com

WATE

U.S Army Vietnam War veteran turned pastor receives Silver Star

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Star presentation ceremony for U.S. Army Specialist Four Gerald McGinnis at Park West Church in Knoxville Saturday. “I am humbled and sincerely thankful for this honor today and I truly do not deserve it,” said McGinnis at the podium after accepting the award. U.S. Army, Specialist McGinnis was assigned […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
capenews.net

Veterans Spotlight — Mike Cunningham/US Army

Mike Cunningham served his country in the US Army from December 13, 1967, to December 4, 1970, achieving the rank of specialist fourth class. He was sent to Fort Dix, New Jersey, for basic training then assigned to Fort Gordon, Georgia, for infantry training. In June 1968 he arrived in Vietnam, where he served until March 1969.
MILITARY
State
Mississippi State
KSLA

KSLA Salutes: Army veteran Jeffrion Smith

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Jeffrion Smith is an MS3 water maintenance specialist with Shreveport’s water department. He’s held this job for the past five years. “We are the operators that control the breakages in the city pipes,” Smith explained. “If you have a busted pipe, we come out and fix it across the city.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
powderriverexaminer.com

Veterans, We Salute You

Veterans, we salute you, not only on November 11, but on every day. November 11 is a day set aside for honoring you who are veterans, but you did not give just one day of service. You gave every day you were enlisted. You gave physically and emotionally and made countless sacrifices. You left behind family, friends, a way of life and businesses to defend and protect this cherished land we are privileged to call home. Many went overseas, many stayed on U.S. soil, but the heart of everyone was for the protection and salvation of our homeland. As I write this, chills went up my arms thinking of the dangers you encountered, the loneliness, the pain you endured, and the fear in your heart you have felt. I know many returned with scars (physical and emotional) from your time spent in service to our country that you will carry with you forever. Please reach out to us to help you deal with these as we reach out to you. Many times individuals don't know what to do or what you need but have a heart that wants to help.
MILITARY
Person
Trent Kelly
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran and Wichita Police Office Save A Life

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Veteran Taylor Train and Wichita Police Department officer Adam Weber. 4 months ago Brian Rawson was riding his bike when he went into cardiac arrest. It was a moment that Brian would have died on the sidewalk on the side of the road if not for the quick actions of Taylor, an Army Combat Veteran. Seeing Brian go down, Taylor immediately began CPR. Shortly after, officer Adam Weber showed up and took over compressions. It was team work that saved Brian’s life, and 4 months later he finally got to shake the hands of the two men who saved him in a special ceremony. Thank you Taylor and Adam for your quick thinking and THANK YOU for your service.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: A New Approach to Veteran Healthcare

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors the Veteran owned company Helmand Valley Growers Company. The company was founded by United States Special Operations Veterans known as Marine Raiders. It’s been 20 years of war in the Middle East, a conflict that has left as many as 30% of Veterans with Post Traumatic Stress. It seem medically there are few treatment options that don’t come with side effects and addictions. There is one that Helmand Valley Growers Company is dedicated to-Cannabis. Their mission is to put an end to the opioid and suicide epidemic plaguing our Nation’s Heroes. While not federally legal, that has not stopped them from wanting to help. They commit 100% of their profits to the Battle Brothers Foundation, which researches the benefits of medical cannabis with the goal of making sure the VA takes notice. To all the Veterans who started the company and those it helps, THANK YOU for your service.
MILITARY
New Jersey Monthly

A Heartfelt Salute to a Fallen New Jersey Veteran

Sixteen years have passed since U.S. Army First Lieutenant Dennis Zilinski II, from Middletown, volunteered to oversee an extra convoy mission in the Iraqi city of Baiji. Zilinski never returned. He was among four U.S. military personnel killed by a roadside bomb on November 19, 2005—just 18 months after he graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and only two months and two days after the eager young officer first deployed.
MILITARY
Baltimore Times

Saluting America’s Oldest War II Veteran

From the time of Lawrence Brooks’ birth on September 12,1909 to the present day, the Land of Liberty has evolved into an extremely different place. America’s oldest surviving World War II veteran pushed through notable periods such as the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement, Hurricane Katrina, and now an unprecedented pandemic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Veteran#Salute#Marine Corps
santaclaritamagazine.com

Blue Star Ranch Veterans Receive Quilts of Valor

The Mission of the Quilts of Valor (QOF) Foundation is to cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting quilts and healing Quilts of Valor. As one QOF volunteer said, “Our QOVs touch the recipients much deeper than we will probably ever know. And if just one quilt that I make touches a Veteran such that it gives him or her, the motivation to keep going, it’s worth the effort.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Gold Star Families Celebrate & Honor Fallen Veterans At New Memorial

DENVER (CBS4) – A captivated crowd listened as people stepped up to a podium one-by-one on Saturday morning  to read the names of fallen soldiers. It was part of a celebration at Lincoln Memorial Park in the heart of downtown Denver to recognize Colorado heroes. “Lance Corporal Riley Schultz,” announced one speaker, then paused. “Sergeant Michael Souza.” Dozens of Gold Star families and their supporters sat in silence as the full roll call was read. The event, which happens yearly, is part of citywide effort to honor Veterans Day. This year was monumentally special, with the official unveiling of a new memorial. (credit:...
DENVER, CO
thechronicleonline.com

Salute to Veterans: Hometown Heroes honor local veterans

Beginning last Saturday a small but heartfelt Thank You to Veterans Past, Present and Future began to appear at Veteran's Parks all over Columbia County. The Hometown Heroes of Columbia County found this way to not only thank but to also honor all those who have signed a contract with the American people to defend our country and our unique way of life from all enemies foreign and domestic.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
news9.com

Veteran Salute: Michael Morey

We are honoring the men and women who served our country leading up to Veterans Day. On Nov. 8, we want to salute U.S. Army veteran Michael Morey. Michael proudly served in the Army for years overseas before spending five years training future soldiers at Fort Sill. Now, he continues...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Rochester Business Journal

Warrior Salute veterans’ celebration to be held in person Thursday

Warrior Salute Veteran Services will celebrate veterans and rally the Rochester community Thursday at the 6th Annual Salute “A Toast to Our Veterans” event at the Strathallan Hotel. The fundraising event will feature celebrated military generals who have been supporters of Warrior Salute Veteran Services since its inception in 2011, as well as voices of program ...
ROCHESTER, NY
aerotechnews.com

Medal of Honor Monday: U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gregory “Pappy” Boyington

If you’re a Marine Corps aviator, you’ve likely heard tales of Col. Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, one of the service’s greatest pilots. Boyington’s exploits during World War II became so famous that they were made into a TV show. But behind the scenes, his leadership vastly helped the Allies in the...
MILITARY
ourquadcities.com

Veteran reflects on time spent fighting in Vietnam War

A man from Clinton found himself far away from home, fighting in the jungles of Vietnam, decades ago. Veteran David Woods describes his experience in battle in an area troops nicknamed “The Valley of Death.”. Local 4’s Photojournalist Mike Colón has this week’s edition of “Veterans Voices.”
CLINTON, IA

