Virginia State

Close races for governor unfolding in Virginia, New Jersey

By WILL WEISSERT, SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tight races for governor unfolded in Virginia and New...

The Associated Press

Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay last Saturday of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Conservatorships and how Britney Spears was freed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has freed Britney Spears from the conservatorship that controlled her life and money for nearly 14 years. Here’s a look at how conservatorships operate, what’s unusual about hers, and how calls from her and her fans to #FreeBritney eventually worked. HOW DO CONSERVATORSHIPS WORK?
The Associated Press

Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, has been indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. On Friday, the Justice Department said Bannon, 67,...
NBC News

As Rittenhouse trial winds down, polarizing judge lashes out

When closing arguments begin Monday in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial, legal experts expect a dominant and unflinching arbiter to rule the courtroom until the end: Judge Bruce Schroeder. Schroeder, 75, has not shied away from the national spotlight while presiding over the biggest case of his more than four decades...
The Hill

Ex-'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos ends suit against Trump

Former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos has ended her defamation lawsuit against former President Trump , with neither side receiving any monetary compensation for the settlement. Zervos had accused Trump of defaming her in a lawsuit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court in 2017. Zervos's lawyers said in a statement Friday...
CBS News

Mark Meadows fails to appear before January 6 committee, risking contempt referral

Former President Trump's White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, did not appear for a Friday morning deposition with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, daring the panel to invoke contempt proceedings against him. In a statement, Meadows's attorney, George Terwilliger, indicated Meadows...

