The Bulletproof Immune Defense Collagen Protein supplement is a new products from the brand arriving just in time for cold and flu season to provide consumers with a way to increase their protection. The supplement features seven-grams of collagen along with 500mg of vitamin C and 1,000IU of vitamin D along with adaptogenic astragalus and shiitake mushrooms. The mix also contains the science-backed EpiCor, which is a dried yeast fermentate that will help to further enhance immune system protection.

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO