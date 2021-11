This article was written by Fiona Broom and originally was published in SciDev.Net, the media partner of the Global Landscapes Forum at COP26. Another pledge has come out at COP26 today, this time relating to methane emissions. More than 100 countries signed the Global Methane Pledge, under which signatories commit to reduce methane emissions by at least 30 per cent by 2030, relative to 2020 levels.

