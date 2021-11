Insulate Britain protesters caused commuter chaos again this morning in three major cities in the UK.Approximately 60 protesters took to major roads in London, Manchester and Birmingham this morning, with some gluing themselves to the road.The roads targeted include junction 23 on the M25 in London, junction 6 on the M56 in Manchester, near Manchester airport, and the A4400 in Birmingham.Some protesters glued themselves to the M25, with police being pictured ungluing one eco-warrior from a roadblock near to the South Mimms roundabout at the junction of the M25 and the A1.Around 20 demonstrators arrived at the M25 at...

PROTESTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO