Japan Opposition Leader Resigns After Dismal Election Results

The Washington Secretary of State, Kim Wyman, will be resigning from her position. Wyman, who has served since 2013, will instead be working for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). There, she will serve as the senior election security lead and act as a liaison to the other states to help manage election security. This position is especially important following the failed lawsuits and attacks on the election system led by former president Donald Trump. Although these claims of fraud from Trump and the GOP continue to be disproven, their constant reiteration has seeded distrust in the minds of some Americans. Hopefully, Wyman will be able to spread reassurance in the security and necessity of our democratic processes. After all, as a Republican herself, she may be able to appeal to the party while remaining impartial as well.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO