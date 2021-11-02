CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Japan Opposition Leader Resigns After Dismal Election Results

By AFP News
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leader of Japan's main opposition party announced his resignation Tuesday after an election drubbing that saw him fail to capitalise on public dissatisfaction with the ruling party's pandemic response. Yukio Edano -- who has headed Japan's leading opposition faction, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, since its founding...

