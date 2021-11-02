CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussie drops as RBA sounds dovish tone in busy cenbank week

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON (Reuters) – Australia’s dollar fell on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia sounded a more dovish tone than expected, in the first of several meetings of central banks this week. Attention now turns to the U.S. Federal Reserve, which kicks off its two-day meeting on Tuesday and...

Related
marketpulse.com

A dovish ECB could weigh on euro

The euro is treading in calm waters on Wednesday, ahead of the ECB policy meeting tomorrow. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1595, down 0.01% on the day. ‘The times they are a changing’ are for major central banks. With the Fed, BoE and other central banks looking to tighten policy, there is pressure on the ECB, which remains in accommodative mode, to join the bandwagon. ECB President Christine Lagarde has insisted that eurozone inflation is transitory, a message we have heard often from Jerome Powell at the Federal Reserve. However, with no sign that inflation in Germany or the rest of the eurozone will ease anytime soon, it is becoming harder for the ECB to ignore the threat of high inflation, especially with the surge in energy prices only adding to inflation levels. Eurozone CPI hit 3.4% in September and is expected to rise to 3.7% in October, which would mark a 13-year high. In Germany, inflation has accelerated for three straight months and climbed to 4.1% (YoY) in September, its highest level since 1993.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Aussie pushes higher on RBA non-move

The Australian dollar has extended its rally on Thursday and is trading at 0.7554, its highest level since July 6th. It has gained 0.48% on the day. Australian dollar rises as RBA balks on bond purchase. The RBA can take credit for boosting the Australian dollar today, although it was...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Dollar steadies as traders look to cenbanks for guidance

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar has bounced off recent lows and was firm in choppy trade on Tuesday ahead of a handful of data releases and central bank meetings which investors expect to guide the rates outlook. The euro fell 0.3% overnight on softer-than-forecast German business morale and expectations that...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Will RBA raise rates in 2022?

For the past two weeks, I have been pointing out the extreme damage being done to the long-term outlook for the Australian economy by a falling further behind the rest of the world Reserve Bank of Australia. That the OECD has taken the extraordinary step of urging a major review...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Aussie Vulnerable as RBA Could Fight Markets

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will complete its latest meeting at 03:30 GMT Tuesday. It will be quite explosive as there is a massive discrepancy between the central bank’s own guidance and market pricing for rate increases. The RBA insists it won’t raise rates until 2024 but money markets expect four rate increases next year alone. It seems investors have gone too far, which leaves the aussie vulnerable to a correction.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Dovish surprises force yields lower

Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow’s jobs report. The last 24 hours has highlighted just how challenging the current environment is for central banks,...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops to fresh weekly lows below 0.7500 on dovish RBA

AUD/USD sold-off into RBA’s dovishness despite opening doors to rate hikes. Pre-Fed anxiety weighs on global stocks, souring the market mood. A broadly subdued US dollar keeps the aussie’s downside cushioned. AUD/USD is consolidating the steep losses near weekly lows of 0.7470, as the sentiment around the Australian dollar was...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Aussie to Retest 0.7555 Ahead of RBA

Buy the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7555. Add a stop-loss at 0.7480. Set a sell-stop at 0.7500 and set a take-profit at 0.7400. Add a stop-loss at 0.7600. The AUD/USD remained started the month calmly as investors reacted to the relatively weak Chinese manufacturing data. The pair was also calm as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) started its monthly meeting. It is trading at 0.7515, which is about 0.53% below the highest point last week.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Aussie slides as RBA affirms dovish stance; Fed in focus

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Australia’s dollar weakened on Tuesday after the country’s central bank dampened investor hopes for a hawkish pivot, kicking off a big week for monetary policy that includes decisions from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England. The Aussie dipped as much as 0.47% before trading 0.23% lower...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

RBA to officially drop its YCC policy on November 2 – Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs (GS) came out with its analytics ahead of the key Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy meeting, citing the Aussie central bank’s earlier decision to not defend the yield target. The US bank expects the RBA to officially drop its Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy on November...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

AUD/USD recoils after relatively dovish RBA decision

The AUD/USD price declined after the latest RBA decision. The central bank left the interest rate unchanged at 0.1%. It also ended the yield curve control program. The AUD/USD price tilted lower on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered its November interest rate decision. The pair fell to 0.7495, which was slightly lower than this week’s high of 0.7535.
BUSINESS
investing.com

The Aussie Dollar Dives Following RBA's More Dovish Tone

Investing.com — The Australian dollar took a plunge on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia took on a more dovish tone than expected. The currency started its decline after the RBA's meeting, where it did not pivot to the hawkish stance that many analysts and traders had predicted. The...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

RBA Board Drops YCC and 2024 Guidance

The Reserve Bank Board has made a sensible decision to move away from extreme policies of Yield Curve Targeting and naming the timing for the first rate hike. The Bank’s revised forecasts point to an expected first increase in 2023 but as and when circumstances evolve that view can be adjusted in the traditional way.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Currencies wait for RBA to kick off big central bank week

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered below recent highs on Tuesday as traders waited for the Reserve Bank of Australia to lead a handful of central bank meetings set to define the rates outlook this week. The RBA, Federal Reserve and Bank of England all meet with surging...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD stumbles as RBA stubbornly maintains dovish tone

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar opens lower this morning, giving up over 1% following the RBA’s monthly policy announcement. Having touched intraday highs at 0.7530 the AUD fell steadily through the afternoon and overnight session as the RBA failed to meet market expectations and provide defined forward guidance on interest rate policy. Policymakers opted to leave the underlying cash rate on hold at 0.1% and while they chose to abandon the yield curve control program, they offered little to expect an interest rate hike will be brought forward. The RBA remains steadfast in its assessment of inflation and wage growth, reiterating its expectation inflation will not move significantly beyond its 2-3% target band until H2 2023 while wage growth is expected to remain stagnant through the foreseeable future. Having slipped below 0.75 US cents, the AUD slipped toward session lows at 0.7430. Our attentions turn now to the US Federal Reserve and its November FOMC policy update. An optimistic and hawkish Fed could prompt a correction in the recent risk on rally and highlight the divergence in monetary policy expectations, prompting a test of supports at 0.7430 and 0.7380.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

RBA Drops Yield Target, Signals It’s Open to Earlier Rate Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia bowed to market pressure Tuesday, abandoning a bond-yield target and signaling it’s open to raising interest rates earlier than its previous 2024 guidance following a quickening of inflation. The decision to scrap the 0.1% yield target on the April 2024 security comes after...
BUSINESS
