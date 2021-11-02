Aussie drops as RBA sounds dovish tone in busy cenbank week

The euro is treading in calm waters on Wednesday, ahead of the ECB policy meeting tomorrow. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1595, down 0.01% on the day. ‘The times they are a changing’ are for major central banks. With the Fed, BoE and other central banks looking to tighten policy, there is pressure on the ECB, which remains in accommodative mode, to join the bandwagon. ECB President Christine Lagarde has insisted that eurozone inflation is transitory, a message we have heard often from Jerome Powell at the Federal Reserve. However, with no sign that inflation in Germany or the rest of the eurozone will ease anytime soon, it is becoming harder for the ECB to ignore the threat of high inflation, especially with the surge in energy prices only adding to inflation levels. Eurozone CPI hit 3.4% in September and is expected to rise to 3.7% in October, which would mark a 13-year high. In Germany, inflation has accelerated for three straight months and climbed to 4.1% (YoY) in September, its highest level since 1993.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO