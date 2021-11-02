CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil rises towards $85 as demand grows, OPEC supply lags

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $85 a barrel on Tuesday, not far from a multi-year high, supported by signs that supply from OPEC and other producers is falling short as demand recovers from the worst of the pandemic. The increase in OPEC’s oil output in October undershot the rise...

MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
OilPrice.com

UAE: OPEC+ Capable Of Raising Oil Production If There's Demand

The OPEC+ group has the capability to increase its crude oil supply to the market if there is demand, according to one of the key members of the coalition, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE has the capacity to boost its own crude oil supply to the market in...
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The nation’s average gas price has increased 1.8 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.41 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 15.1 cents from a month ago and $1.31 per gallon higher than … Continue reading "Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles" The post Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles appeared first on Nottingham MD.
mediaite.com

U.S. Energy Secretary Bursts Out Laughing When Asked Her Plan to Increase Oil Production in America

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm burst out laughing when asked on Friday about her plan to increase oil production in the United States amid increasing gas prices. “In Sturgis, Mich., it is $2.89 a gallon. I guess that’s better than in California,” Bloomberg Radio host Tom Keene asked Granholm, a former Michigan governor, on Bloomberg Surveillance. “What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The U.S. Energy Secretary Has a Message for OPEC: Boost Oil Supply So People Don't Get Hurt This Winter

LONDON — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has called on oil-producing nations to immediately increase crude supplies to mitigate the surging cost of living. On Thursday, oil cartel OPEC and its allies agreed to continue with their current output plan, deciding against loosening the taps despite U.S. pressure to help cool the market.
