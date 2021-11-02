CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

UNG: online enrollment increases for fall semester

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRiGN_0cjvWIfB00

The University of North Georgia says online enrollment increased for this year’s fall semester classes, with more than 900 students signing up for UNG Online.

From JK Devine, UNG…

Nearly 1,000 students resumed their education at the University of North Georgia this fall through online courses and degree programs, even as its five campuses resumed fully face-to-face instruction.

According to UNG’s fall census data, 921 students enrolled in UNG Online for the 2021 fall semester. It marked a 26% increase compared to the previous year’s online enrollment. The rise of students taking courses and completing their degrees online is a consistent trend since 2017.

“UNG is committed to providing the best education to students, whether through in-person interaction or online,” Dr. Bonita Jacobs, president of UNG, said. “Based on this standard of excellence and the flexibility online programs offer to students, we attracted many students to our online degree programs.”

Of the students choosing to take classes virtually, associate degree-seeking students jumped by 69%. It was the most significant increase among associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.

Michelle Eaton, director of enrollment management for student success, attributes the spike to students’ familiarity with online learning that was necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. UNG transitioned to fully remote learning from March to August 2020 and switched to partial online learning in fall 2020.

“Students experienced online learning during the pandemic, and online courses potentially suit their lives more appropriately at this time,” Eaton said. “The flexibility of online learning may allow students the opportunity to work and attend class asynchronously. We believe this is the reason an increasing number of students are choosing online learning.”

UNG has six online associate degree pathways, including criminal justice, general studies, healthcare services and informatics administration, political science, social work, and sociology.

A virtual education also continues to prove fruitful for graduate students.

Online graduate enrollment rose by 25%, marking the fourth consecutive year of growth.

“The College of Education (COE) saw the largest gains in online enrollment at the graduate level. It increased by 34%,” Cory Thornton, director of graduate admissions said. “This can be attributed partly to the Master of Arts in teaching program transitioning fully online for the summer 2021 term. It can also be attributed to the increase in enrollment in the COE’s online curriculum and instruction program that saw a 50% boost in new student enrollment for the summer 2021 term.”

UNG has seven online master’s degree programs and two online doctoral degrees. It also has 11 graduate-level certificates and endorsements. Graduate-level programs also are available in person at UNG’s Cumming, Dahlonega and Gainesville campuses.

Three bachelor’s degrees are online and accounted for a 9% increase. They are healthcare services and informatics administration, political science and registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Overall, enrollment at UNG’s Dahlonega Campus grew to 7,387 students this fall to become the campus with the highest student population.

Fall 2021 enrollment figures for the University System of Georgia were released Nov. 1. Enrollment for the system dipped only slightly this fall despite facing challenges that have buffeted higher education institutions nationally. Total enrollment stands at 340,638 students attending the state’s 26 public colleges and universities.

The “Fall 2021 Semester Enrollment Report” analyzes enrollment data by institution, age, gender, race and ethnicity, in-state, out-of-state and international students.

For UNG’s internal figures, visit the institutional effectiveness website and select Fall 2021 Census Dashboard.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates in probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Further expanding its probe, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to six additional associates of former President Donald Trump who were closely involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. The committee’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age. The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
CNN

Ted Cruz has found the real vaccine enemy: Big Bird

(CNN) — It's hard to imagine how we all missed it. After all, an 8-foot, 2-inch yellow bird is sort of hard to miss. But, lucky for all of us, Ted Cruz is on the case!. See, after Big Bird, beloved face of "Sesame Street," tweeted -- ahem -- that he had received the Covid-19 vaccine ("My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," wrote Mr. Bird), the Texas Republican senator lept into action.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ung#Race And Ethnicity#Census Data#Sociology#Ung Online
The Associated Press

Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships

BEIJING (AP) — Satellite images show China has built mock-ups of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and destroyer in its northwestern desert, possibly for practice for a future naval clash as tensions rise between the nations. China has massively upgraded its military in recent years, and its capability and intentions...
MILITARY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
38K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy