‘Cash machine’ BP boosts share buyback as profit surges

By Reuters
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – BP added more than a billion dollars to its share buyback programme on Tuesday as it likened itself to a “cash machine” benefitting from higher oil and gas prices and a strong trading performance in the third quarter. Natural gas and power prices around the world...

MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
Barbara Lewis
Bernard Looney
The Motley Fool

3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in November

ConocoPhillips recently added more fuel to its cash flow engine. Devon Energy is returning even more cash to investors. Diamondback Energy plans to hold the line on production to maximize its cash flow. Oil prices have soared more than 67% this year, including rallying by double digits in October. While...
CNBC

Bill Gates predicts oil companies ‘will be worth very little’ in 30 years — here's why

If you're looking for an extremely long-term stock pick from billionaire Bill Gates, here it is: Avoid Big Oil. As the world moves away from fossil fuels and adopts more clean and renewable energy sources, oil giants that have dominated markets for more than a century could be in trouble, the Microsoft co-founder said in a briefing at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday.
offshore-technology.com

BP Q3 profit surges to $3.32bn on higher oil and gas prices

BP has reported underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net earnings, of $3.32bn for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $86m in the same quarter a year ago. The surge in profit was attributed to a rebound in oil and gas prices, and refining availability and throughput,...
International Business Times

BP Underlying Earnings Up On Surging Energy Prices

British energy giant BP said Tuesday that its bottom line was hit by an accounting charge in the third quarter, but underlying earnings rose strongly on the back of soaring oil prices. BP said in a statement that its net loss widened to $2.5 billion (2.1 billion euros) in the...
Energy Industry
Scotland
Oil Prices
Times Daily

BP warns of 'tight' gas market ahead as profits surge

LONDON (AP) — BP reported soaring profits Tuesday on the back of surging oil and gas prices as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The British energy giant also warned that gas markets would remain “tight" over the coming months, which will likely further pressure household budgets. Support...
ShareCast

BP Q3 profits beat expectations, reveals $1.25bn buyback

Surging oil and gas prices helped energy giant BP report better-than-expected third quarter profits on Tuesday driven by higher demand and announced a $1.25bn share buyback. Underlying replacement cost profit came in at $3.32bn, beating forecasts of $3.06bn and compared with a $2.8bn profit in the previous three months and $86m a year ago. The dividend was maintained at 5.46 cents a share.
MySanAntonio

Exxon, Chevron eye billions in buybacks as cash flows surge

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. are plowing windfall profits into share buybacks as soaring energy prices boost cash flows. Exxon will revive repurchases for the first time since 2016, spending as much as $10 billion from next year in a move that surprised analysts. Chevron is considering an expansion of its buyback program after surging natural gas prices and oil-refining returns drove free cash flow to an all-time high in the last quarter. Shares of both companies climbed.
OilPrice.com

Exxon To Resume Share Buybacks After Surge In Q3 Earnings

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) will start next year share repurchases of up to $10 billion after its quarterly profit surged to multi-year highs on the back of improved global energy demand and the oil and gas price rally. The U.S. supermajor reported on Friday earnings of $6.8 billion, or $1.57 per...
Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

