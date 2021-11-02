CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis-Japan’s Nishikori ends 2021 season due to back injury

By Reuters
 6 days ago
(Reuters) – Japan’s Kei Nishikori has ended his season due to a back injury, the former world number four has said. The 31-year-old, currently ranked 49th in the world, played at last month’s ATP Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, where he lost...

