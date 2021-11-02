U.S. envoy arrives in Sudan, Al-Arabiya TV says

A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia's government has said his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war will end "very soon" as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire. Jaal Marroo, commander of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), warned Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that pro-government fighters were defecting and the rebels were very close to victory. "What I am sure (of) is that it is going to end very soon," Jaal, whose real name is Kumsa Diriba, told AFP in a phone interview on Sunday. "We are preparing to push for another launch, and for another attack. The government is just trying to buy time, and they are trying to instigate civil war in this country, so they are calling for the nation to fight."

