CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

U.S. envoy arrives in Sudan, Al-Arabiya TV says

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United States’ special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday to try to defuse a crisis following...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sudan's top general says he won't run for office in new govt

Sudan’s top general has promised that he won't hold a government position after planned elections in 2023, two weeks after he toppled a transitional government in a widely condemned coup.The military leader behind the takeover, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, has repeatedly promised to hand over power to an elected civilian government and said he will not be a part of it. His announcement that he will not run for office does not preclude other top generals from shedding their military titles and becoming candidates. Late last month, the military dissolved the country's transitional government and detained more than 100 government...
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia's Oromo rebel leader predicts victory 'very soon'

A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia's government has said his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war will end "very soon" as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire. Jaal Marroo, commander of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), warned Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that pro-government fighters were defecting and the rebels were very close to victory. "What I am sure (of) is that it is going to end very soon," Jaal, whose real name is Kumsa Diriba, told AFP in a phone interview on Sunday. "We are preparing to push for another launch, and for another attack. The government is just trying to buy time, and they are trying to instigate civil war in this country, so they are calling for the nation to fight."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
kelo.com

Sudan’s ousted PM Hamdok agrees to return and lead government- Al Arabiya TV

CAIRO – (Reuters) – Sudan’s ousted prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, has agreed to return to lead a government, Saudi-owned al Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. Hamdok agreed to make the move on the condition that political detainees were released, al Hadath TV said, citing sources. Reuters could...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Iran state TV says Iran thwarted U.S. attempt to ‘steal’ oil in Sea of Oman

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian state TV said on Wednesday Iran had foiled an attempt by the United States to “steal” oil in the Sea of Oman. Iran’s Mehr news agency said this relates to a confrontation between speedboats of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and an American ship which left the scene. It said footage would be aired soon. Neither state TV nor Mehr said when the incident had taken place, but Mehr described it as “recent”.
MIDDLE EAST
Midland Reporter-Telegram

US envoy urges Sudan general to restore civilian-led govt

CAIRO (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat on Tuesday urged Sudan’s top general to restore the country's civilian-led government as mediation efforts pressed on to resolve the civilian-military dispute that was capped by last week’s coup in the African nation. U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffery Feltman...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudan#Al Arabiya#Tv Channel#Al Arabiya Tv#Reuters#Western#State
US News and World Report

U.S. Envoy Says Sudan's Military Exercised 'Restraint' at Protests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States' special envoy for the Horn of Africa said on Tuesday that the Sudanese military had shown "restraint" in its response to demonstrations on Saturday, which he said was a sign of potential for a return to power sharing with civilians. Jeffrey Feltman briefed reporters on...
ADVOCACY
Shore News Network

Hope for path out of Sudan’s crisis in days, U.N. envoy says

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – National and international mediation efforts working to solve Sudan’s political crisis are expected to bear fruit in coming days, the U.N. special envoy said on Monday. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan toppled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s cabinet a week ago and arrested key politicians. Hamdok remains under...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Mediation efforts to resolve Sudan crisis underway, UN envoy reports

Multiple mediation efforts are underway in Sudan one week after the military seized power, UN Special Representative for the country, Volker Perthes, told journalists in New York on Monday. Speaking from the capital, Khartoum, Mr. Perthes said the situation on the ground is “stable but very tense” in the wake...
UNITED NATIONS
Birmingham Star

UN envoy for Sudan discusses 'options for mediation' with Prime Minister Hamdok

Khartoum [Sudan], October 31 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes met with ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to discuss the situation in the country. "Just met with @SudanPMHamdok at his residence where he remains well but under house arrest. We discussed options for mediation and the way...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Dubai
abc17news.com

UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N.‘s special envoy for Sudan has met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week. He said on Twitter late Friday that he met with the commander of the Rapid Support Forces to urge de-escalation and constraint. The military seized power in a coup Monday and the general running the country says he will appoint a technocrat prime minister to rule alongside it within days.
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Blinken says U.S. condemns Sudan’s military takeover

(Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi on Thursday, condemned Sudan’s military takeover and the arrest of the country’s civilian leaders. He said on Twitter that they also discussed how the United States can best support the Sudanese...
MILITARY
IBTimes

Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, The General Who Leads Sudan

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who on Monday dissolved authorities leading the country's transition to democracy, became de facto head of state after the 2019 ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir and now embodies the possible return to a much-feared military rule. In a lengthy military career under Bashir, he rose to...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

61K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy