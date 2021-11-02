CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

USF and UT students get resources to overcome sexual assault from a private company

usf.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery 68 seconds someone is sexually assaulted in America, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, or RAINN. And on college campuses, 13% of students will experience rape or sexual assault, a 2020 report from the Association of American Universities (AAU) says. A company called Leda Health...

wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu

thedailytexan.com

UT students discuss difficulty getting therapy

As Cassandra Thompson sat in what would be a final session with her childhood therapist, she couldn’t help but feel the two had become disconnected after six years together. After that appointment, she never heard from her therapist again. “I went from having two sessions with her (a week) to...
MENTAL HEALTH
usf.edu

USF enhances commitment to inclusive excellence with new space dedicated to celebrating diversity

USF students, faculty and staff are celebrating the opening of the Institute of Black Life & Student Success Student Lounge, a dedicated space on the third floor of the Marshall Student Center on the Tampa campus that was announced in March. The space is the result of a request and input by student members of the Black Student Union (BSU) as to the value of an affinity space to support the Black community at USF, especially for healing following the racial incidents of recent years.
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

U.S. Department of Education leader commends USF’s use of federal funds allocated for COVID-19 response

The University of South Florida’s multi-pronged approach to student success is attracting attention from the U.S. Department of Education. Aaliyah Samuel, deputy assistant secretary for Local, State and National Engagement, visited the Tampa campus to learn first-hand about USF’s initiatives to help close the achievement gap and ensure timely graduation, and its emphasis on attracting transfer students as well as professionals who want to continue their education mid-career.
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Miami-Dade school district relaxes mask policy for middle and high school students

Parents of Miami-Dade County public high school and middle school students can opt their children out of the district’s mask mandate. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement at a press conference in downtown Miami on Monday afternoon. It is effective immediately. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are not subject...
MIAMI, FL
usf.edu

Florida faces a shortage of mental health counselors. Joining a licensing compact could help

Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez is pushing a bill she says would make it easier for counselors to move to Florida or remotely work with clients in the state. Florida is facing a shortage of mental health counselors. To help, state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, is pushing a bill she says would make it easier for counselors to move to Florida or remotely work with clients in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Campus Insider November 2021

USF center director lands historic $8.5 million arts learning grant, the largest award ever for Sarasota-Manatee campus. Denise Davis-Cotton, director of the University of South Florida’s (USF) Center for Partnerships in Arts-Integrated Teaching (PAInT), has been named principal investigator of an $8.5 million grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Education to strengthen arts educational programming in the nation’s educational system.
SARASOTA, FL
usf.edu

How 'food led the way' for Cuban influence in Tampa

Today, we’re sharing two interviews from our friends over at Florida Matters. First we’ll dig into the history of the Cuban sandwich. Then we’ll hear about some of Florida’s lesser known Cuban contributions. Let’s start with a classic: The Cuban sandwich. A soon-to-be-released book will explore its history and popularity...
TAMPA, FL
WJHL

Tennesseans gather at local high school to protest federal vaccine mandate

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of people gathered at Unicoi County High School to protest the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate Saturday. This follows President Biden’s order for employers with more than one hundred workers to be vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test weekly. The protest rally was held inside the school gymnasium, but News […]
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sacramento

Whitney High Principal Says ‘Disciplinary Steps’ Will Be Taken In Response To Controversial Quiz

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Backlash over a controversial high school quiz in Rocklin has the school’s principal promising disciplinary action. A student taking a history quiz in a class at Whitney High School in Rocklin took a screenshot of one of the questions on the quiz, which read: A group of complete idiots is a “KKK” b “all of Florida” c “Fox News” d “Texans” A family friend of the student posted the photo of the question and it has since, gone viral. She thinks the test was intended to generate bad feelings for conservative students. “I do believe that the intent of the questions on the test were to ridicule students who had conservative beliefs and make them feel bad for feeling that way,” said Jessica Krissovich, a friend of the student. The student’s family has said they do not want to talk on camera because they fear their child could be further targeted. Whitney High School Principal Justin Cutts later issued the following statement: “Whitney High and Rocklin United is committed to providing each student, family, and staff with a safe and welcoming environment. While personnel matters will remain confidential, appropriate disciplinary steps will be taken.”
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Boston

Bomb Threats Reported At 4 Ivy League Universities Over The Weekend

PROVIDENCE (CBS) – Bomb threats were made at several Ivy League schools over the weekend. Evacuations were ordered at Brown, Cornell and Columbia universities Sunday. Those came two days after a similar threat was reported at Yale University. Brown evacuated several buildings near the college green in Providence Sunday, but later gave the all-clear. None of the threats were deemed credible. Investigators have not tracked down the source of the threats yet.
PROVIDENCE, RI
usf.edu

USF honors military service personnel with Veterans Day observances

The University of South Florida proudly supports the men and women of the military and has been recognized as one of the top institutions in the nation for veteran and military-affiliated students. USF serves more than 2,000 veterans, eligible dependents, active duty service members and members of the Selected Reserve....
SARASOTA, FL
usf.edu

Florida joins Georgia, Alabama in challenge to vaccination requirements

Florida, Georgia and Alabama filed a challenge Friday against a Biden administration rule aimed at requiring workers at large employers across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Thursday that the challenge would be filed at the 11th U.S. Circuit...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Philly

Penn State Study Finds School-Based Mental Health Screening Can Help Identify Depression In Students

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — A Penn State study finds that a school-based mental health screening can help identify depression in students. Researchers at the university’s College of Medicine found students who participated in universal school-based depression screening were twice as likely to start treatment for depression. Dr. Deepa Sekhar, associate professor of pediatrics, who served as an investigator on the study, said the study provides important insights on how to tackle depression in youth. “Our study is publishing at a time when more adolescents are reporting symptoms of depression,” Sekhar said in a release. “From 2008 to 2018, the numbers increased by over 70% from 8.3% to 14.4%. During the pandemic, concerns about increasing student depression have been widespread. Suicides, which are often associated with mental health conditions, are now the second-leading cause of adolescent death.” The three-year study included more than 12,00 students in 9th through 12th grade from 14 Pennsylvania public high schools, according to Sekhar. More adolescents are reporting symptoms of depression and suicide is the second-leading cause of adolescent death.
PENN, PA

