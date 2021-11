There are several types of flower petals you can obtain in Pikmin Bloom. These petals come from the Pikmin following you along as you walk around in the game, dropping them after feeding them Nectar. But not every Nectar type is the same, and a Pikmin’s flower changes based on the type of Nectar you give it. Here’s what you need to do to get Yellow Petals in Pikmin Bloom.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO