Video Games

Capcom platinum sales update (2nd November, 2021)

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 6 days ago

Capcom has provided further sales updates for its range of high profile video games including the Resident Evil franchise and the Monster Hunter series. The Monster Hunter series has sold a staggering 78 million units since its inception, but it is the Resident Evil series which has proved to be Capcom’s...

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

Siliconera

Sengoku Basara Capcom Cafe Collaboration Announced for November

Capcom announced a Sengoku Basara collaboration will appear at its Aeon Lake Town Capcom Cafe location. The collaboration begins on November 19 and will last until December 23, 2021. It will feature a menu with exclusive drink and food items inspired by several key characters from the series. Additionally, special Sengoku Basara merchandise will be available to obtain through the Capcom Cafe collaboration. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pragmata Development Update Revealed by Capcom

Capcom has given eager fans a brief new development update for its upcoming release of Pragmata. The game, which was first revealed last year during a PlayStation event, is still largely shrouded in mystery, which has led a number of people to wonder about when we might start to learn more about it. And although no such gameplay reveal or new trailer has been unveiled by Capcom just yet, it sounds like the project itself is in a positive state.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Spooky Capcom Halloween Sale

Capcom is having a big sale on horror games to celebrate Halloween! Devil May Cry 1-3, Onimusha: Warriors, and various Resident Evil games are all at discounted prices for a limited time. Treat yourself to some Capcom games at deep discounts for a limited time!. 🎃 Steam: https://t.co/EMXDJiy5yU. 🍬 Switch:...
VIDEO GAMES
#Platinum#Mhw#Ps4 X1
attackofthefanboy.com

Psychonauts 2 Update 1.07 Patch Notes (November 2)

Update 1.07 has arrived today, November 2, for Psychonauts 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This patch adds a handful of new features and fixes a wide array of bugs. Most notably, this update adds checkmarks to the location selection menu to indicate if you’ve found all collectibles in a level, and a bonus Psychoseismometer is unlocked in Otto’s lab to allow players to unlock enemy achievements during the post-game. This patch also improves touch controls for those playing Psychonauts 2 via xCloud streaming. Here’s everything new with Psychonauts 2 update 1.07.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Platinum Games delays Sol Cresta

Earlier this year Platinum Games announced they were working on Sol Cresta with Hideki Kamiya at the helm. The classic-styled shoot-em-up was scheduled to be released on the Nintendo Switch and other platforms on 9th December, however, in a recent stream, Mr. Kamiya said that it would be impossible for Platinum Games to make that specific date and therefore they have decided to delay the game. Mr. Kamiya would not specify a new release date for Sol Cresta, but it should hopefully become available sometime next year. You can read Hideki Kamiya’s statement below.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Video: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl commercial

There are only a couple of weeks until Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl releases on the Nintendo Switch, and that usually means that Nintendo’s advertising of it is really kicking in now. In fact, it’s close enough to release that you may occasionally see commercials promoting it airing. And one of them has been revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Famitsu awards Shin Megami Tensei V 36/40

Normally, Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu releases their weekly issue on Wednesdays. These weekly issues contain review scores from the magazine’s team for upcoming video gaming releases. However, the Famitsu team have decided to publish the review scores a day earlier than usual. It is possible that the reason for the...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

US: Nicalis announces Binding of Isaac: Repentance coming on 4th November

Nicalis has tweeted with some good news for fans of The Binding of Isaac series as the Binding of Isaac: Repentance will be launching in North America on 4th November and will be available as DLC for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for $19.99. Those of you wanting to buy for Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 will be able to buy a complete edition which includes all content from The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+. The company will also release physical editions for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles in 2022. Gematsu reports that a European release will be available in the coming weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Pikmin Bloom now available in Europe

Nintendo and the official Pikmin Bloom Twitter account have confirmed this morning that the Pikmin-based smartphone game is now available to download for users in Europe on both the App Store and Google Play. There was no mention of the delayed release between North America and Europe, but that doesn’t matter much now that the cute Pikmin game is now available to download. Pikmin Bloom, which is developed by Pokemon GO developer Niantic, invites players to grow Pikmin and make flowers bloom all by walking a short distance each day. Here’s the description from the App Store.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

US: Nintendo Download for 4th November 2021

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise – Join Lottie and the Paradise Planning team in this paid DLC* that expands your Animal Crossing: New Horizons experience. You’ll travel to a chain of charming islands in an archipelago, where you can design the dream vacation homes of your clients, decorate island facilities – like a school and a restaurant – and discover new ways to create and personalize. With dozens and dozens of clients eager to enjoy your design inspirations, including your main island residents, the chance to create dream vacation homes offers new experiences to discover! Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise will be available on Nov. 5.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Super Mario 3D All-Stars has been updated to version 1.1.1

One thing that fans quickly took note of, following the announcement of Nintendo’s Nintendo 64 Switch Online library, was the inclusion of Super Mario 64. With Super Mario 3D All-Stars being available for a while now, Nintendo gamers could play this game 2 different ways on the same console. Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Metroid Dread updated to Version 1.0.2

There were a number of Nintendo Switch updates distributed last night and another game which has had an update is the fantastic Metroid Dread. The game has been updated to Version 1.0.2 and the update mainly resolves a number of bug glitches which have recently been discovered. Metroid Dread is available now both digitally on the eShop and physically at your favourite retailer.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Latest reviews from EDGE magazine

The latest edition of EDGE magazine is now with subscribers and Issue 365 contains a number of high profile reviews such as Metroid Dread, Far Cry 6 and Back 4 Blood. Four games were awarded an 8/10 which was the highest review score given for this month’s reviews. Here’s the latest reviews from the respected UK-based gaming magazine:
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

European eShop charts: Top 15 Nintendo Switch games for October 2021

Last month, along with its Halloween festivities and slew of new game releases, has come and gone. The eShop sales data for October has been properly analyzed internally, and Nintendo of Europe has revealed the top 15 most downloaded Nintendo Switch eShop games for the month overall. Unsurprisingly, Metroid Dread, which launched alongside the Nintendo Switch OLED model on 8th October, takes the #1 spot. In an impressive feat, Mario Party Superstars has managed to reach #2, despite not releasing until the tail end of the month. Check out the full top 15 list below.
FIFA
My Nintendo News

Nintendo reveals best-selling Switch games so far

Nintendo has revealed an update list of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games since the console launched in 2017. While Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains at the top of list with a sales total of 38.74 million copies sold, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is catching up with 34.85 million copies sold as of 30th September 2021. You can check out the best-selling Nintendo Switch software below:
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Second Nintendo Store opening in 2022

Nintendo has announced plans for its second Nintendo retail store in Japan. It’s hard to believe but Nintendo has just one store in Japan which is located in Tokyo. The new store will be located in Osaka and will simply be titled Nintendo Osaka and will open to the Japanese public in late 2022. Kotaku reports that it will be located within the Daimaru department store in Umeda, which is one of the central locations in the city. Japanese shoppers can expect a wide range of must-have Nintendo merchandise featuring characters such as Kirby, Mario, Zelda, Link and more, which is great for gaming fans. Nintendo says that they will announce more details about the Nintendo Osaka store at a later date.
RETAIL
hardcoregamer.com

Fanatical Platinum November 2021 Bundle Now Available

A new Fanatical Platinum bundle is available – with a wide variety of games that are new to bundles. This is a multi-tier bundle that offers up three games for $9.99,, five for $14.99 and seven for $19.99. The games offered up include three heavy-hitters for licensing in the form of Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2, Cobra Kai, and GI Joe: Operation Blackout. Of them, Kart Racers 2 is quite good, while Cobra Kai is a limited, but enjoyable brawler and GI Joe offers up third-person shooting fun. Other games offered up include The Big Con, Freakpocalypse Episode One, Pong Quest, Tales from Off-Peak City Can’t Drive This, Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition, Reel Fishing, Tech Support, Wingspan, Maghia Villain, Ogre, Moonlighter, Song of Horror, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Main Assembly, Blood: Fresh Supply, and Oriental Empires.
HOBBIES

