Capcom platinum sales update (2nd November, 2021)

Nicalis has tweeted with some good news for fans of The Binding of Isaac series as the Binding of Isaac: Repentance will be launching in North America on 4th November and will be available as DLC for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for $19.99. Those of you wanting to buy for Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 will be able to buy a complete edition which includes all content from The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+. The company will also release physical editions for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles in 2022. Gematsu reports that a European release will be available in the coming weeks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO