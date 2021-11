The Jets got a lot of great performances in Sunday’s 34-31 win over the Bengals, but they also got a nice assist from the officials. With 2:00 left and clinging to a 34-31 lead, the Jets were attempting to run out the clock on Cincinnati. But on third-and-11 from their own 20, Mike White’s pass to Ty Johnson was stopped for a 1-yard loss by Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton. Instead of a fourth down where the Jets would have had to punt the ball to the Bengals, who still had all three timeouts, the officials called a personal foul on Hilton for lowering his head on the tackle of Johnson.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO